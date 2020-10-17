Behind the scenes: The staff ensuring school stays open and safe

Each school year starts with a familiar scene: Students file into their individual classrooms, a smiling face at the front ready to take them through a year of learning. It’s this person they will later credit with their education, the one who taught them to count or helped them through science experiments, history lessons and many, many chapter books.
But not all that goes into learning happens in the classroom.
Tucked away in offices or roaming the hallways, a number of other staff buzz away at the task of making sure a school runs smoothly, oftentimes behind the scenes. They pull together lunches for hundreds of students, tidy up classrooms and shared spaces, repair the technology expected in a 21st century education and provide comfort and answers in sickness. They shepherd students from home to school and home again, and safeguard their emotional well-being along the way.
This year, just as the coronavirus pandemic required more from students and teachers, it required more of them, too. Although this time, their work was brought forward for the public to see.
Even as schools closed in March, cafeteria workers packed to-go meals with a smile and notes of joy. When they reopened this September, custodians became the ones parents trust to keep schools clean and safe. Computer technicians provided solutions when technology presented a new roadblock to education. School nurses became the first source of information about a potential outbreak. Bus drivers maintained children’s safety on the way to and from school. And those in charge of student services ensured no one fell through the gaps.
Not all that goes into learning happens in the classroom. This year, that truth is more evident than ever.
Joseph Traupman, Head Custodian at the L.G. Nourse Elementary School in Norton
The morning after a Norton student tested positive for coronavirus, Joseph Traupman arrived to work early. Less than 24 hours had passed since school officials were notified of the positive result Sunday, but there were few hours left before students would arrive to the L.G. Nourse Elementary School, ready to learn.
It was Traupman’s job as head custodian to ensure it was safe enough to do so.
So, he arrived at 4:45 a.m., two hours before his shift, and three hours before the first bell. He suited up in his new uniform: A disposable gown, protective glasses, a mask and gloves. And he got to work.
The student hadn’t attended school in five days, and there was little to say the virus was even in the school.
But Traupman treated his job that day as if it was.
He changed the air filters in the child’s classroom, typically replaced once every six months by an outside company, in case coronavirus particles were trapped inside. He cleaned every surface with sanitizing solution. And then he sprayed the room with an electrostatic fogger that filled the air with disinfectant, reaching every place Traupman could not.
Protocol dictates that the extensive cleaning is only required in areas in which the positive person came into contact.
But Traupman arrived early enough that Monday to hit all 26 classrooms in the school.
“I thought it would be better safe than sorry in that moment,” he said.
Coronavirus has made the task of cleaning imperative.
Traupman said his department typically increases cleanings around flu season, but this year, intensified cleanings are the norm.
His staff has a new schedule to keep track of their tasks. Bathrooms, a high cross-contact area, are cleaned every two hours. The cafeteria is disinfected between each lunch. Other major surfaces like doorknobs and staircase railings are wiped down three times a day. The electrostatic fogger is used nightly throughout the entire school.
And it’s not the only way their role expanded.
This summer Traupman’s staff was responsible for hanging new signage reminding students of mask requirements, handwashing and one-way hallways. They arranged classrooms and helped teachers remove unnecessary items. When staff had questions about air quality before school opened, they turned to Traupman for answers.
“We come in early and we work late,” he said of his team. “We’re all trying to step up. We just want to make sure we’re doing our job and keeping it safe.”
It has also created a new sense of partnership within his district. It was the school leadership that developed extensive reopening plans, Traupman said, but they also put faith in their staff to carry them to fruition at every level.
“They had to have trust in us – teachers, cafeteria workers, custodians, nurses, everyone,” he said. “We’re all just trying to keep the school open.”
Heather Baril, Director of School Nutrition at North Attleboro Public Schools
When coronavirus closed school in March, there was no question that some students would still need to be fed.
The School Nutrition Association estimates nearly 30 million students nationwide receive a school lunch every day. Twenty million get it for free, while another 1.7 million students pay a reduced fee.
In North Attleboro, 24 percent of the district’s 4,100 students were enrolled in the free- or reduced-lunch program before March.
So Heather Baril’s nutrition team knew the importance of maintaining food access throughout the pandemic.
But soon that need eclipsed just the students Baril was used to.
Now, she is feeding a community.
In May, her department distributed produce boxes to 168 families weekly, totaling 1,350 boxes over eight weeks this summer.
They fed residents at the senior center three times a week and supplied meals to the Hockomock YMCA.
And earlier this month, they started distributing new farmer boxes with produce, meat and milk every Friday, offering 126 boxes at Martin Elementary School and the middle and high school.
“Now that this has been going on for so long, a lot of families’ situations changed in a way they weren’t before,” Baril said. “This is something different than what we’re used to. We’re supporting their groceries and what they’re doing at home. We know it’s tough.”
Baril shares information for other resources in regular newsletters, and school officials used food pickups in the spring to distribute information on internet access and other school supports for families in need.
“I love being part of this town and being able to help out wherever I can,” Baril said. “I think of, ‘What if that’s me and my family?’ I would want someone in my position to do everything they can to reach and help people.”
North Attleboro’s food service workers prepared over 45,500 student meals between March 17 and the end of the school year in June, as the virus hit its peak.
They created new schedules, stationed themselves in socially-distant tents and added a handwashing station to their delivery trucks. Some workers wrote notes on meals, trying to bring joy to the process.
Baril said middle school food manager Kathy Brunell was the organizer of the bunch.
But for Brunell, it was just a task that needed to be done.
“I hadn’t realized how many families were in need in town,” Brunell said. “I think I’m still learning every day, because so many different situations are unfolding. It was a challenge looking ahead to ordering, not knowing how many families would show up. But we made sure if we were getting low, we’d call in for someone to deliver more meals. We really wanted to make sure no one went without.”
In one emotional exchange, a young mother whose husband just lost his job told Brunell in tears that she wouldn’t be able to get by without their help.
“At one point, it was just a regular school year, just go-go-go. But it changed how I see things now – how every bit of what we do counts,” she said.
Over the summer they provided another 15,000 meals.
And come September, they had the challenge of feeding students in school, and out, as the district moved to a hybrid model. The United States Department of Agriculture extended funding for free breakfast and lunch to every student for the entire school year, so they are feeding more kids than ever – and bringing that food directly to the classroom to reduce how often students have to move around the school.
Baril works with parents and teachers to make sure orders, which can vary between a full meal to just a milk, are accurate and timely, but also won’t turn last-minute requests away.
And it’s forced her to rethink her menu to maintain quality.
By the time you cook grilled cheese, pack it in a cardboard box, and cart it up to a classroom, what will it look like? Is the bread still soft, but not soggy? Is the cheese still gooey?
If not, Baril isn’t satisfied.
Lingering food shortages nationwide bring another challenge through her distributor, and her team is juggling all of that with the added task of providing convenience through multiple pickup times for remote learners who need take-away meals.
It has, however, reminded her of how connected the community is – between each layer of the school district itself, but also to the residents they serve outside.
“When life throws you something so terrible like things with COVID, you know we’re trying to stay safe but you also see the good that comes out of it,” she said. “It really built a sense of community, and that’s what we’re trying to do within our schools.”
Vincent Cerce, Director of Pupil Personnel Services at Norton Public Schools
With student needs, emotional and physical, at the forefront of his work, Vincent Cerce ran into a problem when the coronavirus pandemic removed students from schools this spring.
Identifying and providing solutions for those needs, Cerce said, comes from building trust.
“So much of that communication that school is a safe place and I’m here for you – so much of that is relationship-based, community-based and face-to-face,” Cerce said. “It’s a promise that we will give you what you need academically and psychologically. How do you bridge that gap through a computer screen?”
As director of pupil personnel services in Norton Public Schools, Cerce knew that for many students, school is a source of stability and safety. So when the pandemic physically separated them from that setting in March, Cerce knew it put many students in an even more vulnerable situation.
But it also created new concerns for students who hadn’t previously connected with the counseling department.
“Everyone’s world expanded to deal with different issues than we had prior to the pandemic,” Cerce said. “There’s a sub-group of students we have had to support that weren’t utilizing services before this. Maybe they didn’t have a need, but now they were experiencing loss, sadness, anxiety, depression. Everything was suddenly taken away from them, and after a few weeks, they realized it was not coming back.”
To have the counseling staff individually check on every student in Norton would be impossible.
So instead, Cerce’s staff set up a system where teachers could identify students who needed support.
Teachers sent a message to the guidance department indicating an area of concern and would mark its urgency on a “green to red” scale.
If a student didn’t have internet, for example, teachers would request help under the basic needs category, marked red. Could the IT department provide a hotspot?
If they noticed a student feeling lonely, that was a social emotional need. Could the school connect the family with a remote therapist?
“When we first met as a staff, we talked about these issues right off the bat,” he said. “We knew this would be difficult for some kids.”
Supporting families became a school-wide mission.
The nutrition department kept students fed. The IT department provided technology. If teachers struggled to make contact with a child, the school resource officer would conduct a well-being check.
This fall their work centered around providing normalcy as the pandemic lingered.
Cerce said staff professional development focused on how to integrate technology into hybrid lessons and provide structure, setting expectations that mimicked the traditional school setting.
But Cerce also trained staff to consider how the pandemic has impacted their students, and reminded them to also take care of themselves.
He said a key lesson over the last few months has been flexibility and forgiveness.
“Nobody has experience on how to create a school system on the fly in the middle of a pandemic,” Cerce said. “Some areas worked out better, and in some areas we failed. We told our staff, we need to be flexible, kind and forgiving. With ourselves, with our students, our families and parents, and with each other. We’re all living this right now, and sometimes you have to live it to make it right.”
Dennis Fletcher, Transportation Manager at Foxboro Public Schools
Dennis Fletcher’s bus drivers are now the primary gatekeepers in ensuring Foxboro students have their most important learning tool in the coronavirus era: A mask.
A child can’t board a school bus without one, and if they’ve somehow forgotten it at home, drivers have extra – ready to assist the student toward a day of learning safely.
And it doesn’t end there.
As the first people to come in contact with students every morning, Fletcher said his drivers have been trained to be vigilant of symptoms that may indicate a child is sick, with coronavirus or not.
Fletcher said drivers are not able to prevent a child from boarding a bus, even if they are exhibiting symptoms, because there is no way to guarantee they have access back into their home. But if a child appears ill, his drivers are trained to isolate them and call ahead so a school nurse can meet the bus upon arrival.
“We’ve always been trained in, ‘See something, say something,” and that goes along with this,” the transportation manager said.
“We’ve all been dealing with (coronavirus) for awhile, and now we’re just doing it here.”
Meanwhile a bus ride to school looks a little different than normal.
Only 26 students are allowed on a bus. Stickers dictate where a child can sit, alone, alternating from aisle to window throughout the bus.
Windows are cracked 5 inches, except on days with inclement weather. Each bus has hand sanitizer at the front for when students board and offload.
Every bus is sprayed with a disinfectant between runs. Their schedule has changed, too, with two elementary school runs every day.
And drivers are responsible for keeping an eye on proper seating and mask usage, mostly reminding younger students who have a hard time remembering, Fletcher said.
When they arrive, students unload to increased staff supervision on sidewalks dotted with blue circles that designate a 6-foot distance.
Fletcher said the changes took some time for everyone to get used to. But student trainings at the beginning of the school year have helped.
“A lot has changed,” Fletcher said. “But the drivers and kids are doing good with it.”
Melissa Badger, School District Nurse Leader at North Attleboro Public Schools
A week after school closed in March, Melissa Badger gathered up all of the personal protective equipment she could find in North Attleboro schools and handed them over to police officers fighting coronavirus on the front lines.
And then she took her place there herself.
Badger and the 11 school nurses under her charge joined the town’s contact tracing efforts to identify how coronavirus was spreading and answer questions from residents about possible exposures.
“Back in March we knew nothing,” she said. “It was a new learning curve for all of us.”
The team set up in the community room of the police station, 6-feet apart, and fielded more than 1,000 calls from March to June.
And then it was time to apply what they learned to the schools.
“It was great to have a central place as big as the (community room), and to be able to have someone near you to bat off ideas with until you were comfortable with it,” Badger said. “We still call each other every day. Every scenario is very different in this, and there’s no one size fits all.”
But by the time summer came around, school officials called on Badger to help organize trainings, provide nurses and implement new state guidelines so the district could open to a small population of summer school students.
And then came the task of September.
For Badger, not much has changed in her day-to-day: She is still a nurse whose primary focus is keeping students healthy.
But the pandemic has altered the worldview of those around her.
Badger and her staff gave coronavirus-specific health trainings to teachers before school reopened, but they also had to develop a few new protocols: a medical waiting room, what to say to parents if a positive case did arise in the district, how to best care for a student exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus versus one who is not.
And she has become an expert to those overwhelmed by all of the information.
“Missy is one of the last people to leave the middle school every single day because she’s fielding questions of something that happened on the bus, or on a practice field,” said Margaret Camire, the district’s new director of student services. “In each scenario that arises daily, Missy is the command central.”
Badger said she approaches each question with care.
Knowing that federal and state guidance on coronavirus changes daily, she Googles the most up-to-date information before providing an answer.
Most families seem to be listening to guidance and practicing caution, Badger said. North Attleboro has not yet had a positive case in the school system.
But many parents are fraught with uncertainty.
“If a kid has symptoms at home, they’re calling in asking, ‘What do I do now?’” she said. “There’s so much information out there, they’re not sure what to do. And they want to do the right thing. They want to keep everybody safe.
“We try to remind ourselves, this is the stuff nurses do every day. It’s old hat to us, but it’s not to our staff or parents or our kids. This is their new norm. This is what we were educated to teach people. I just do what I need to do to keep the staff and kids safe, and the parents at home OK.”
Jonathan Plourde, Office of Information Technology Administrator at Attleboro Public Schools
In six months, Jonathan Plourde’s office has become a primary access point to education.
Attleboro Public Schools last year committed to a four-year plan to get Chromebook laptops into the hands of every middle and high school student.
But in March, coronavirus disrupted those plans when Plourde found the IT department’s focus diverted from everyday maintenance to outfitting the entire district with the technology it needed for education to continue remotely in the middle of a pandemic.
His team immediately spent three weeks gathering every Chromebook they could find and worked with school counselors to identify and distribute them to families in need of internet access or hard technology.
April was focused on supporting families and teachers navigating new online applications at the same time those applications were rapidly changing and updating themselves.
And very soon after, it was time to reset. In June, Plourde’s team collected all 1,200 Chromebooks. About 300 needed repairs. A separate group distributed as part of the district’s four-year plan were under a warranty recall and sent back to HP in August.
And unsure what the upcoming school year would look like, Plourde started planning for the district to move 1:1 by September.
In June, the district used coronavirus relief funding to purchase 2,100 Chromebooks and 700 Chrome tablets. The tablets finally arrived three weeks after school began in September.
But the Chromebooks are on backorder until December. Manufacturing delays and quarantine limits on international trade have impacted production.
“That’s put a whole wrinkle in what we’re trying to accomplish,” Plourde said.
And it made the fall just as hectic as the spring.
“It’s a constant flow of Chromebooks,” he said. “A lot of the older Chromebooks we put out there are more than 4 years old. They have issues. So we’re constantly getting them back and have to repair and replace them.
“When those types of things happen, we react to them quickly. If we can’t fix it in five minutes, it’s ‘here’s another one,’ and we take it back to the office to see what’s going on.”
Nearly every Chromebook the school owns is in a child’s possession and it’s still not enough to go around. Some students are using home devices.
Internet is another struggle. Even with only half of the students in school on any given day, there are more devices on the network than ever before. The district upgraded its bandwidth but weather and applications running in the background of home devices impact connectivity speeds.
“I’ve spent more time on the WiFi portals in the last two weeks than I have in two years,” Plourde said.
And he still receives questions or issues with applications, especially as updates continue.
“Sometimes something will surface as an internal issue until we’re able to troubleshoot it and figure out it’s actually external,” he said. “And then that’s wasted time. But there’s no way around it.”
And the solutions are more imperative than ever.
“Teachers and educators have been forced to use technology more than they ever may have wanted to,” he said. “We’re in a situation now where, if your internet goes down, you’re not getting lessons.
“When I started I realized, I’m here to fix things and help people. That’s still my focus. I tell my staff, ‘Yes, you’re a technician. You’re a person that’s here to fix things. But what you’re fixing, that’s for a person also trying to do their job. You’re here to help them get what they need to do done.’ I’ve always stressed that, but it’s more important now.”
