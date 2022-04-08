NORTH ATTLEBORO — A program to encourage shoppers to spend at local businesses is underway.
Under the “Big Red Bucks” gift card program, 25 merchants are being given 200 of the cards, worth $5 each. When a customer spends $50 for merchandise at one of the participating merchants, they will be given a card which can be redeemed at any of the businesses taking part.
Town Manager Michael Borg first presented the concept to the town council last year. After meeting with local business owners and making a few tweaks, the effort was launched this week.
Under the plan, the town is using $25,000 in federal aid intended to help local businesses recover from the impact of COVID-19 to set up the gift card program.
“The potential is to take that $25,000 and turn it into $250,000, depending on what you purchase,” Borg told council members recently.
The final version takes the town out of running the program, Borg said, and “we hope it will be wildly successful.” The town does plan to advertise the program, including in neighboring communities.
Cards will be given for sales in $50 increments. For example, if a customer purchases $100 of merchandise, he or she will be given two gift cards. There is a $300 cap.
The program will continue until all the cards are distributed and redeemed, the town announced.
According to the town’s website, www.nattleboro.com, depending on the program’s success, there will be a second round of gift card distribution with more merchants.
A complete list of participating merchants, as well as instructions for businesses who wish to sign up, is at the website.