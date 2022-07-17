ATTLEBORO -- The city could be getting as much as $500,000 to assess environmental contamination on sites it hopes to develop some day.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, got an amendment passed on a bill in the state’s House of Representatives that would, if approved by the Senate and governor, supply the cash.
The money would come from surplus funds and bonds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Funded at $4.2 billion, the legislation addresses a wide variety of needs brought on by the coronavirus pandemic including one-time investments in health and human services, the environment and climate mitigation, economic development, housing and food insecurity.
The money Hawkins had earmarked would be used to assess sites on what he called "priority downtown corridors" including Riverbank Road, property owned by Sturdy Memorial Hospital on O’Neil Boulevard and the Forest and Falmouth street areas.
Attleboro’s industrial past carries with it a history of environmental contamination and the need to assess that contamination and determine what needs to be done to clean it up is crucial to further development.
Much of the industry was in the downtown area which is now being re-developed into residential and commercial space.
The city applied for an Environmental Protection Agency grant to do the assessments, but was turned down.