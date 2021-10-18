Environmental activists are pushing a bill that would require the state to install more technologically advanced air quality monitors in areas susceptible to transportation pollution, such as near highways.
The data collected by the pollution monitoring stations would be used to develop plans to reduce contaminants as Massachusetts moves to cleaner energy.
The legislation would also address the issue of some communities having been burdened with an unfair share of air pollution.
“We want to address wrongs that were made decades ago but are still impacting our communities now,” state Rep. Christine Barber, one of the sponsors of the bill, told Energy News Network, a nonprofit news site covering the transition to a clean energy economy.
Barber's district includes hundreds of units of affordable housing adjacent to Interstate 93, the major commuting road into Boston.
At least some Attleboro area legislators support the measure or related goals.
"The MBTA commuter rail that goes through Attleboro will be one of the first two lines to get electric trains so that is not the concern," said state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro. "However traffic through most of the day between the RI line and 495 is bumper to bumper so that is a very real concern that this bill could address.
"I believe the closest air quality monitoring station is in Blue Hills so that says nothing about highway pollution in Attleboro."
There are also monitoring stations in Fall River and Brockton.
The electrification of transportation is a major part of the plan for Massachusetts to become carbon-neutral.
State Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, said in January he supported the climate bill that establishes both short and long-term targets to help Massachusetts reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.
"Although I have not had a chance to review Representative Barber’s bill in detail yet, I would be open to vetting it further with my colleagues to determine if it can help the state achieve its clean energy goals for the benefit of all Massachusetts residents," Howitt said.
Environmental activists want the transition to clean energy to help resolve some of the damage done by years of higher pollution levels in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color.
“Even if we implement policies to lower transportation pollution, disparities in air pollution hotspots will continue to exist,” Sofia Owen, attorney for the environmental group Alternatives for Community and the Environment, told Energy News Network. “And in our minds that is unacceptable — we need to do more.”
Living near highways has led to higher incidences of asthma, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart attacks, and cognitive difficulties, studies have found.
Such illnesses have contributed to more COVID deaths in those areas, health officials have said.
However, there is a lack of information about air pollution in many neighborhoods.
The state has 23 air quality monitors from western Massachusetts to Cape Cod.
While the monitors measure various pollutants such as ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and fine particles of pollutants known as particulate matter, only a handful detect black carbon, a pollutant associated with asthma, lung cancer, and heart attacks.
And none of the monitors measures ultrafine particles that authorities agree causes or worsens asthma, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease, among other health problems. Their sources include vehicle exhaust, power plant emissions, and tobacco smoke.
“The existing network is aimed at monitoring for regional pollution,” Staci Rubin, vice president of environmental justice for the Conservation Law Foundation, told Energy News. “It’s not good at detecting what are the real impacts locally to people who are living adjacent to busy roadways.”
Under the bill, new schools, daycare facilities, group care facilities, and hospitals would be required to have air filters able to stop ultrafine particles.
Also, public and private schools, college classroom buildings, public housing, private multifamily residential buildings, corrections facilities, and commercial buildings within 200 meters of a transportation pollution source would have to install air filters. The state would cover the costs for schools and housing.
A hearing was held over the summer for the bill, and supporters await a recommendation from the public health committee.
