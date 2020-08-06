ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High School will be reopening at the end of this month, but with some substantial changes in store for its more than 1,000 students.
“Our current plan is to open at 50 percent in-school each day and 50 percent fully participating from home,” school President Tim Sullivan said on Thursday in an email. The school was to release details of its reopening plans to families Thursday afternoon.
Students will begin classes Aug. 31 with a half day for grades 9 and 10 only for that Monday and Tuesday. (Teachers will be back a week earlier for a period of training.) All grades will be back Sept. 1.
“Every student will have live instruction every day. The in-school and from-home cohorts will alternate each day, so a student will be home one day and back in school the next.”
That resembles the so-called “hybrid” plan that several area public school systems have adopted in preparation for opening in September, months after they were closed by the state’s emergency order attempting to stem the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
Attleboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro and Foxboro public schools approved versions of those plans in recent days. Other public school districts are in the midst of discussions on reopening procedures. The plans mix remote and distance learning in equal measure.
However, there are some differences for Feehan. Feehan will not mandate all students doing remote learning one day a week to balance out classroom and online time. Feehan will be going five days a week, Sullivan said.
“The in-school time evens out because kids attending in-school three days one week will wind up with two days in-school the following and vice versa. We are working hard to maximize in-school time for the kids and to make sure the from-home time is nearly seamless,” he said. “Our students will be getting the full, synchronous, live experience with their teachers whether they are home or in school, so it’s five days of classes with their teachers every week.”
There will also be strict rules for masking and social distancing. The school can accommodate 6-foot distancing in almost all its classrooms.
Feehan will make sure siblings and carpool partners are in the same cohort group and all Feehan clubs and extracurricular activities will resume. The fate of fall sports, however, is still uncertain. State education officials are reviewing school districts’ initial reopening plans and expect to issue guidance on athletics and extracurricular activities next week.
Feehan’s plans were developed with input from all parts of the school community, Sullivan stated. “Our goal has been to devise a plan that successfully combines our need for safety and our desire for live instruction and in-person instruction.”
There have been physical changes to the half-century old school as well, Sullivan pointed out.
The school installed windows that can be opened in rooms that lacked them and added air purifiers to landlocked rooms. Every paper towel dispenser in the building is now touchless. Plexiglass barriers have been installed in public space counters, including the main office and library. Every bubbler is now a bottle filler. The school’s air conditioning and air handlers have all been tuned-up and optimized for maximum fresh air. And there will be three large tents fully operational for daily classroom and distancing use.
For academics, every Feehan classroom will have two-way, fully-interactive technology systems to merge in-school and at-home students in a common classroom experience. All students will get fully interactive live instruction with a faculty member every day, Sullivan said.
Every room is now equipped with a two-way speaker, wide-lens ceiling camera and large-screen zoom monitor, so that at-home students can see and hear the classroom and the in-school students and teachers can see and hear the at-home students.
There is also an option for any Feehan family to choose “fully virtual” education and still receive a full schedule of interactive live instruction every day, Sullivan said.
All of the plans, Sullivan added, are dependent on the virus being kept under control.
“Our parents know that we will adjust these plans quickly if the virus demands that,” Sullivan said.
The Fall River Diocese announced last month that parochial elementary schools — including those in Mansfield, North Attleboro and Attleboro — will open for in-classroom instruction late this month, but online instruction will be available for families at risk.
