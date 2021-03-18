ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High School students will start returning to campus full time and in person on April 6, the school’s president has announced.
“Four tents went up on campus Wednesday; we are adding a third lunch period; we have brought in 80 tables in our gymnasiums to add more distanced eating capacity; and we will have all of our rooms re-set to 3-foot distancing by this weekend,” President Tim Sullivan said in an emailed statement Thursday. “We will bring our seniors back together on the 6th, our juniors on the 12th and then our sophomores and freshmen on the 26th, the day after spring break.”
Like most area high schools, the area diocesan Catholic high school, with a student body of 1,080, has been operating in a hybrid mode since classes resumed in the fall. Classes had gone remote the previous March in response to the statewide shutdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Feehan continued with online distance learning through the school year and postponed or canceled most spring activities, including sports, a senior retreat, and senior prom. It rescheduled commencement to August.
Sullivan maintains, however, that the school has never been anything but “live.”
“We have been ‘fully live’ since Labor Day, meaning kids have either attended in-person or virtually all their classes five days per week since we came back to school last fall. Because of our investment in cameras and speakers and large screen monitors in every room, our students have been able to have all of their classes live with their teachers since September,” Sullivan said.
