ATTLEBORO -- The area's largest private school is usually the first to send its graduates out into the world every spring. Not this year.
Bishop Feehan High, a co-ed, diocesan college prep school, usually holds graduation exercises before the end of May.
This year, however, despite the state's stay-at-home advisory because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 1,075-student school is still aiming for a live commencement rite on its athletic field, but not until August.
According to Feehan President Tim Sullivan, the school is looking a little further ahead.
"Graduation is currently scheduled for Aug. 6 in the evening at Feehan in McGrath Stadium," Sullivan said in an email.
Exercises will include participation by Bishop Edgar da Cunha of the Fall River Diocese.
"Our hope is that scheduling that far down the road (but before nearly all of our seniors need to leave for college) will give us the best chance to have a real, live event with as many of our typical traditions as possible. The size of the football field gives us quite a bit of space for any required distancing," Sullivan said.
Before that, however, Feehan is planning a "senior send-off day" for what would have been graduation day on May 28.
"This will include a chance for seniors to come to school and pick up a variety of important items (yearbooks, for example) and see their teachers (from a safe distance) in-person for the first time in quite a while. Same day we will have our Baccalaureate Mass streamed to our students from Feehan and then a virtual senior awards night using Zoom," Sullivan said.
He added, "We know that any live graduation remains contingent on the health and government restrictions and recommendations that will be in effect later this summer."
Most area high schools that responded to a question from The Sun Chronicle last week said they are awaiting guidance from the state before finalizing graduation plans. Many officials said they were hoping to hear from Gov. Charlie Baker before next Monday, when the stay-at-home order is due to expire. Some have tentative plans for "virtual graduations."
Baker's plans for a phased reopening of the state announced Monday did not include any explicit instructions for schools.
The response of the head of the vocational high school in Franklin that serves much of the area is typical.
Stephen Dockray, superintendent/director of Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical School District, said in an email that, "Unfortunately, our hands are tied by restrictions placed on all school districts by Gov. Baker.
"We would like to do an outside graduation on the baseball field as we have done in past years. We are hoping that come late July or early August, we may be able to schedule something. If we find out in the next few weeks that this is not possible we will look at alternative plans."
He added, "I know graduation is a very important and meaningful event for our seniors and their parents. Hopefully, when the task force on reopening provides its report to the governor on May 18, it will address some of the restrictions around public gatherings."
