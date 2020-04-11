FALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha will celebrate Mass on Easter Sunday in a special Fall River Diocesan Television broadcast.
The TV Mass on Easter will expand to a full hour and will be aired from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on WLNE-TV, Channel 6.
“With the suspension of public Masses amid this coronavirus pandemic, our diocesan television Mass provides a critical service in bringing the Word of God and the prayers of the Mass to the Catholic faithful throughout the Fall River Diocese and beyond,” Bishop da Cunha said.
“This will be especially true for this Sunday, Easter Sunday, the greatest and most joyful feast of the entire Church year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.