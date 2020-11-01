The kickstands may not have gone up at 11:45 a.m. as in years past when the Blackstone Valley Harley Owners’ Group began their Christmas Is For Kids toy run, but the spirit of giving was still ready to go on Sunday morning.
Ten bags of donations were collected despite coronvirus restrictions prompting the cancellation of HOG’s annual motorcycle ride from the Precision Harley-Davidson store on Armistice Boulevard in Pawtucket to the Elks Club in North Attleboro.
The Attleboro Area Council For Children’s nonprofit organization matches needy area children with donors to ensure that they will have a present on Christmas morning.
The partnership between Christmas Is For Kids and the HOGs, now in its 27th year, made CIFK chairperson Kelly Fox “eternally grateful,” despite the nationwide pandemic curtailing numerous activities.
While maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks, more than two dozen HOG members gathered at the Harley-Davidson store to make the best of the annual event.
Yet the motorcycle group could not help but feel disappointed their scenic and enjoyable ride could not go on this year.
“This was always the big event,” said Bill Mendes, the HOG’s webmaster. “People showed up, but without the ride, it’s lacking something.”
Fox, who stopped by the Harley-Davidson store to pick up the donations, said there was “every indication” that the number of needy families would reach 1,000 due to the high unemployment rate in the wake of COVID-19.
But the dedication of the HOGs was a positive aspect in the midst of such circumstances.
“It’s amazing that all of these people are coming out to support the organization and help the children, even though there isn’t a ride,” Fox said. “It just shows the passion (the HOGs) have for this program.”
The HOGs, and their director, David Paille, wanted to continue their tradition regardless.
“We just couldn’t not do it,” said Paille. “With the hard times people have fallen on this year, it’s just that much more reason to do this.”
