Demand is high and doses are low for those seeking coronavirus vaccinations.
Those two facts caused many to be shut out of appointments on Wednesday, the first day that people 75 and older could register for a shot.
Meanwhile, state and local officials urged patience among those trying to register for what could be lifesaving shots for people of that age.
Approximately 80 percent of those who die from coronavirus are 70 or older, according to statistics from the state’s Department of Public Health.
Those who were able to book appointments will be getting shots starting Monday, the first day of Phase Two of the state’s vaccination plan, at 80 sites around the state.
Those sites include mass vaccination sites like Gillette Stadium and small ones such as CVS and Walgreens pharmacies and supermarkets such as Stop & Shop and Hannaford.
Gov. Charlie Baker urged patience for those shut out of shots.
“Due to extremely high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, it may take time to secure an available appointment,” he said in a press release Wednesday. “Residents are encouraged to keep checking the website as appointments are added on a rolling basis.”
Once vaccinations are completed for residents 75 and older, those who are older than 65 and those with two chronic illnesses or medical conditions will be eligible in part two of Phase Two.
Kate Reilly, communications director for the governor’s COVID-19 Response Command Center, said the nearly 10,000 appointments that became available for the Springfield and Danvers mass vaccination sites at midnight Wednesday were snapped up fast.
“There are only a handful left,” she told The Sun Chronicle in an email.
Another 20,000 appointments will become available Thursday at the Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park mass vaccination sites through CIC-Health, she said.
Locally there are limited vaccinations available.
Attleboro’s Health Department is holding a clinic on Friday, but expects to vaccinate only about 80 people.
The city’s sign-up site makes it clear that vaccinations will not be immediately available.
“This is ONLY a sign up list to express interest,” it says. “This does not guarantee any individual receiving a vaccination. We are using this list to notify individuals when the vaccine is available. When the vaccine becomes available for select groups, we will send an email notification with a link to register for the clinic.”
In North Attleboro, health officials said they have less than six dozen doses of the vaccine and can’t begin inoculations until they get more.
“Currently, the total vaccine allotment for our community is limited to 67 (doses) a week,” they said in a press release. “This allotment is well below the needed vaccine for our community.
“Unfortunately, we cannot proceed until we receive an adequate number of vaccines and clear direction from the Department of Public Health and the state of Massachusetts. We encourage everyone to be patient, and we will release more information as we receive it from the state of Massachusetts.”
To find vaccination sites go to mass.gov/CovidVaccineMap and click on a star.
Information about booking appointments will appear for each site.
For information about eligibility go to www.mass.gov/info-details/massachusetts-covid-19-vaccine-information.
While some Stop & Shop pharmacies offer inoculations there are none near Attleboro that do.
Other than the limited clinic at LaSalette Shrine on Friday, the nearest vaccination sites are the mass site at Gillette Stadium and the smaller Hannaford supermarket site in Taunton.
Hannaford has limited supplies as well.
For information on that site, go to hannaford.com/covid19vaccine or call 518-798-2847.
Information about Stop & Shop sites can be found at stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)
