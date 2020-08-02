Allison Scott sees her late father in a complete stranger: The same big blue eyes, crooked smile and hearty laugh. Even the way he naps, one knee hitched up on the back of the couch, reminds her of the man who died 10 years ago, not knowing a son carried the same traits just a few towns over.
Scott never knew she had an older brother.
Adam Finnell never knew who his father was. He never imagined a family webbed in that direction.
So, when they both joined the genetic testing site 23andMe, neither expected to find siblings other than the ones they already had.
But then they did, in the middle of a pandemic, nonetheless.
And now their family has grown to include one another as they try to pull together their past.
Finnell was the first to join the website a few years ago.
Born to a 17-year-old mother and raised by his grandparents, Finnell, now 45, felt he was missing crucial information about his health that could impact his future.
Genetic testing sites can analyze your DNA to detail predispositions to diseases like diabetes, dementia or certain cancers.
The breakdown of his heritage was a bonus.
“There was no history on my family or where I came from,” the Medway-native, who lives in Attleboro, said. “It told me I had over 1,000 distant cousins all over the country and the world.”
One reached out last year but Finnell assumed she was trying to build her family tree. He didn’t have any information to offer.
“I never thought it would be my father’s side of the family reaching out to me,” he said.
He logged off, satisfied with what he was looking for. By the time Scott joined this summer, Finnell had forgotten his password.
She joined out of quarantine boredom.
“I wanted to know how Irish I am,” the 25-year-old North Attleboro resident said. “It showed me I was a little Greek and Portuguese, and I didn’t expect that at all.”
And then, under the relatives tab, a half-brother appeared.
That was Friday, July 3. By Sunday, she reached Finnell through an aunt and the pair were chatting on Facebook. The following Tuesday, Scott brought a carefully handcrafted photo album and plenty of stories about her father to Finnell at Barrett’s Alehouse in North Attleboro.
Stephen Scott died in 2011 of congestive heart failure at 58, after many years as a heavy smoker.
The loss was tough for Allison, her father’s only biological daughter.
“I feel like I have always been trying to run away from feeling sad about it,” she said.
So, sitting across from a brother who looked just like him, felt like a gift from the universe.
“It felt like I got a little piece of him back.”
She described her father as a Milford “legend:” A triple high school star athlete who also landed lead roles in theater. A goofball with good taste in music. A family man who took in three step-daughters as his own, and even managed to find a friendship with their father.
“My dad was such a character,” Scott said. “Everyone loved him.”
For Finnell, the stories were surreal.
“To go from not knowing anything, to knowing everything — all of the answers to all of the questions I’ve always had — it just flooded into me,” he said.
His mother never knew who his father was, his conception the result of a quick fling.
“As a young kid, there was anger and resentment and frustration,” Finnell said. “At every stage of my life, I went through that loss. But in my later twenties and early thirties, I just came to accept that everyone grows up in whatever circumstances in their own families. It wasn’t something I could control, so eventually I put it out of my head and never dwelled on it again.”
That day, and in the weeks since as he gets to know Scott’s family, Finnell gets choked up listening to stories about the man he never knew.
“Everyone I’ve spoken to has spoken so positively about him,” he said. “It’s really meaningful to me to know he was a really good person.
“They ask me sometimes, ‘Is there anything you want to know?’ And I say, ‘Yes, everything.’ I have so many questions that I can’t even think of them, and I hate to think that the first one that pops into my head, they might think is too small.”
Despite the pandemic, they dove right into becoming family.
After meeting at Barrett’s, the new siblings took off to Martha’s Vineyard with their partners the next day. They traveled to the White Mountains together and host a Thursday cookout at Scott’s mom’s house every week.
“It was instant how comfortable I felt with him,” Scott said.
Part of that, is what she sees from their father.
They laugh the same way and have similar parts of speech. They’re both silly and playful. What has been written in their shared DNA is shown even in the way they sleep.
“There’s little personal things that he does the same way my dad would,” Scott said. “Even though I miss my dad so much, having him is a gift.”
Looking through the photo album that first night, they even found a way in which the universe seems to have tried to bring them together before.
Finnell quickly realized he knew Scott’s mother from a limousine company where they both worked, Finnell in his twenties and Scott just a little girl. She and her father used to visit the office.
“There has to have been a point when we all crossed paths and were in the same room as a family, and we didn’t know,” Scott said.
The experience has been totally new for her. But Finnell has once experienced it from the other side.
A few years after he was born, his mother put a second child up for adoption.
In the early 2000s, that daughter, Therese, found Finnell and a third sister raised by his mother, and initiated a relationship.
“Now the shoe is on the other foot,” he said.
He and Therese have always wondered if they share the same father. It’s unlikely, now that he knows about Scott, Finnell said.
Still, he ordered Therese a 23andMe kit for when she’s also ready to wander down that path.
“Hopefully she gets a little info on her end,” he said.
Their family could grow once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.