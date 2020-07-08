As news broke Monday of ICE’s decision to send foreign students back home should their college move online this fall, Rachel Navarre took to Twitter to support those affected at Bridgewater State University.
The political science professor offered an independent study for students who need an in-person class to remain in the country.
An anonymous Twitter profile replied, asking if the offer would extend to students of other majors as well.
“Yes,” Navarre responded. “I will do an independent, face-to-face study with any BSU student that needs it.
“There have also been several other BSU professors who have indicated they are willing to do this, so know we’re willing to get creative — in a safe, socially distanced way — to help you.”
ICE, short for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, on Monday reversed a policy that allowed international students to take classes online this spring as coronavirus closed down campuses across the country.
As colleges and universities consider how to reopen this fall, ICE ruled students enrolled in schools only offering online courses as the pandemic continues must return to their home countries and participate virtually, or transfer to another institution with in-person opportunities.
The decision drew outrage from politicians and campus officials who said it is detrimental to over 1 million international students who chose to study in the U.S.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said the state intends to sue to block the policy.
“This is just another cruel (& illegal) attempt by the Trump Admin & ICE to stir up uncertainty & punish immigrants. Our state is home to thousands of international students who shouldn’t fear deportation or health risks in order to get an education,” she said in a statement on Twitter.
Dr. Wing-kai To, assistant provost for global engagement and senior international officer at Bridgewater State University, said Wednesday his staff is monitoring the decision, surveying class offerings and clarifying policies for students.
Bridgewater is planning for a mix of in-person and online courses in September.
“We will need to advise current students to have some in-person components in their fall semester,” he said in an email. “We are worried about the impact of the pandemic therefore we have carefully planned as many online courses as possible for students for public safety.
“We think this lack of flexibility in the guidance for international students will create some hardship and anxieties for our students.”
To said the university values international studies as a way for both American and foreign students to “expand their horizons for global citizenship.”
Bridgewater serves about 100 international students each year from over 30 countries.
Travel restrictions left many foreign students stuck stateside in March, including a handful at Bridgewater who are living on campus throughout the pandemic, Director of International Student and Scholar Services Jennifer Currie said.
“We had hoped that the same latitude they experienced this spring would be given to the students for the fall, so ultimately we are extremely disappointed about this decision,” Currie said in an email.
“Instead, what I am worried about is the social and emotional impact that this will have on our students, our staff and faculty that care and support them, and the incredible contribution of living and learning experiences that will be lost to all because of a decision like this,” she said.
And Navarre said the decision is going to cause a lot of fear and anxiety — especially about the future.
“What happens if the campus has to close due to an outbreak later in the year?” the professor said in an email. “The rules say students will have to leave immediately — will there be flights they can afford? What will they do with their belongings or their leases if they rent off campus? This just adds another layer of uncertainty and confusion on top of everything going on with COVID 19. Like all of our students, they are an important part of our community and should be treated as such.”
Wheaton College President Dennis Hanno said international students in Norton will also have access to in-person learning opportunities as the college adopts a hybrid approach to learning this fall.
“Our Center for Global Education is in almost daily contact with these students and, in addition, we are working with national organizations to advocate for changes to these policies,” he said in an email. “International students face additional challenges, such as limited flights and delayed visa processes, but our doors are open for our international students to return, receive support and feel welcomed on our campus.”
Information on the college website said nearly 200 international students from 70 countries comprise about 12 percent of the total student population.
Other Massachusetts universities are also taking action against the policy statewide.
Harvard University and MIT filed a lawsuit against ICE Wednesday morning.
And University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan also issued a statement Tuesday calling the policy “cruel” and destructive to higher education.
“One-size-fits-all ICE requirements will cause real and lasting damage to our international students by forcing many of them to abruptly leave Massachusetts or suddenly transfer to another institution just two months prior to opening of the fall semester, thus interrupting their education,” he said.
