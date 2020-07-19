DIGHTON — The state’s special coronavirus guidelines for outdoor graduation ceremonies went into effect on Sunday, and the graduating class of Bristol County Agricultural High School was more than happy to march onto the baseball field that morning to receive their diplomas.
The 103 graduates, wearing face masks as well as burgundy-colored caps and gowns with a single yellow rose, smiled and waved to their family members who were already assembled on the field.
The morning’s warm temperatures were rising steadily in the open field, but the focus was on the students, whose school is likely to be one of the first in Massachusetts to have an in-person graduation, based on Gov. Charlie Baker’s directives.
Thus, the students were only given four tickets for relatives and friends’ seating, in which the chairs were kept in compliance with social distancing. Even the graduates’ seats were spaced six feet apart, although once the ceremony began, they were allowed to remove their masks.
Class president Hannah Johnson’s message to her classmates about “getting stuck trying to fulfill the plans we have mapped out for ourselves,” only to find that not everything goes as planned, had even more poignancy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But in her speech, Johnson also included her realization that even in the midst of a changing world and changes in her classmates’ decisions for their future, “eventually, you wind up exactly where you are meant to be.”
Valedictorian Alexis Kublin encouraged her classmates to not think about what they missed when their school closed down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but to reflect on their emotional and educational growth of the past four years.
“I ask you to think back to the memories you’ve made with friends, think of the classes you’ve had, think of the teachers who helped you get to where you are now, and remember what makes this school so different,” Kublin said. “Keep these memories with you, these small pieces of time that have helped shape you and everyone around you.”
Assistant Superintendent/Principal Kevin Braga told the class of 2020 that while they had left their mark on Bristol Aggie and would always be remembered, it was “absolutely not” because of the events of COVID-19.
“I hope you realize that these past several years have not been all for nothing,” Braga said. “This does not take away from your many accomplishments — whether personal, academic, vocational, athletic, social or even professional. Those are still your achievements. Don’t let the absence of a certain event for recognition make you lose sight of all the things you’ve experienced and all the challenges to which you have risen.”
Braga’s words of encouragement were affirmed by Superintendent/Director Adele Sands, who also conveyed the importance of gratitude to the graduates.
“Sometimes, we have to stop and think about what we’re grateful for, and it’s particularly difficult these days,” Sands said. “There are so many things you’ve missed out on because of the pandemic, but in all of this, we need to hold tight to the things we have, even when we mourn what we’ve lost.
“Reflect on what gives you joy, what inspires you, what makes you feel like ‘you,’ and make sure you keep on doing it, even virtually,” Sands said. “If you can find your way back a place of gratitude, you will be impenetrable. You will be stronger than those around you who can only focus on what they’ve missed or missed out on. I am so grateful we’ve gotten to know you.”
