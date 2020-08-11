DIGHTON -- Bristol County Agricultural High School is in the midst of a $1.3 million construction and renovation project as it makes plans to reopen this fall.
“As you can imagine, this is a challenging time for all schools, but compounding the pandemic restrictions with a new campus layout that includes new structures and the renovation of established buildings, magnifies these challenges immensely,” Bristol Aggie Superintendent Adele Sands said. “However, where there is challenge, there is opportunity.”
The school’s new Student Commons building, which will house a new cafeteria, media center, offices and public meeting space, is a post-and-beam structure. When Gilbane Inc., the construction company executing the build, had spare pieces of large beams, they approached facility director Ryan Miranda to see if there was a use anywhere else on campus.
According to Miranda, with the new spacing guidance, a major challenge was in the food service area. “We just don’t have enough room in the existing building.”
Pre-pandemic, students often ate lunch outdoors, even in weather that might seem questionable to some.
“Our kids love to be outside and these extra beam sections seemed like an incredible opportunity to build additional outdoor seating for our students,” Miranda said.
The facilities team installed short sections of telephone poles into the ground to serve as the post supports for the long pieces of beam. The finished product is a wide, long, family-style table for students to enjoy their meals, socially distanced.
“Bristol Aggie is so fortunate to have the most industrious, resourceful, and creative faculty and staff and that’s critical in order for this school year to be a success," Sands said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.