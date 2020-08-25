DIGHTON — On Monday, for the first time in over five months, Bristol County Agricultural High School welcomed incoming freshmen for a socially distanced introduction to the campus.
Students were able to meet their classmates, review their schedules and log on to their school accounts.
“In a school like Bristol Aggie, it is really important for students to make connections with their classmates before walking in on the first day of school,” said Assistant Principal Brian Higgins, who organized Monday’s Freshmen Academy.
“The class of 2024 pulls from 29 local cities and towns throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. The class is so diverse geographically that connecting with just a few classmates at this event makes a major impact, especially during times like these,” he said.
The students were greeted by Assistant Superintendent/Principal Kevin Braga, who stressed how “exciting it was to have students back on campus. Students are what bring this campus to life.”
Bristol Aggie will begin its school year in the middle of September using a hybrid model. Only half of the student population will return to school on designated days for in-person learning while the other half is learning remotely.
Before the start of the Freshmen Academy, Bristol Aggie Superintendent, Adele Sands greeted the students by saying they were “entering into a new school with a new way of learning and it is going to offer you endless possibilities and an incredibly unique learning opportunity.
“I cannot wait to see what you do with this opportunity.”
