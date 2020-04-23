ATTLEBORO — The union representing faculty and staff at Bristol Community College is demanding college administrators reverse their decision to lay off about 135 part-time employees beginning in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The employees being impacted range from tutors to advisers.
Union representatives contend the impact on students will be “devastating.”
“All of these dedicated educators have been working hard to assist students during the frantic transition to remote learning, with some risking their own health and safety as they performed essential services on campus over the past six weeks,” Paulette Howarth, president of the Massachusetts Community College Council chapter at BCC, said Wednesday. “Students need more support, not less, as we continue to educate them during this extraordinary and uncertain time.”
The union also maintains targeting the lower paid employees on campus causes a tremendous amount of economic uncertainty in area communities.
“There is plenty of work to be done to support our students and our community at this time and the layoff plan is misguided,” the union said.
Some BCC programs are also being reduced.
The college’s writing program is losing 14 tutors and scaling back services from 67 hours over seven days to 25 hours over five days.
Union officials said community colleges across the state must be protected from sweeping staff and program cuts as they play a key role in providing accessible higher education to a diverse student body and advancing social and economic equity.
School officials made the layoff announcement last week but didn’t indicate how many would be from its Attleboro and Fall River campuses. They did point out some positions overlap both campuses.
“Unfortunately, Bristol is not the only higher education institution across the country and throughout our state to be facing these difficult decisions,” BCC said in a statement Thursday. “During a challenging time for our students, we want to make sure that they feel confident that they have the support necessary to succeed. The college remains operational and our students will continue to have uninterrupted access to the quality services and support they need. There are no services that are not available due to this action.
“We cannot predict the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on summer and fall enrollment, and therefore we must prepare for worst-case scenarios,” BCC said.
It added that the college’s investment account used to support operations has experienced a loss in value as a result of recent market volatility, and it has also lost a great deal of income from auxiliary services and facility rentals.
The college said it has also experienced additional costs for the rapid transition to remote learning and work that included training, technology upgrades and additional equipment.
BCC officials also said they are aware there will be costs to complete up to 50 course sections the college was not able to complete during this spring semester.
BCC is earmarked to receive $4.6 million from the federal CARES Act, and half of those funds are already in the pipeline and are going directly to students through the college’s financial aid department.
Federal Department of Education guidelines state the funds are to be used for providing emergency financial aid grants to students, for their expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare expenses.
The MCCC and other public higher education unions affiliated with the Massachusetts Teachers Association are advocating for additional federal stimulus funding for public colleges and universities.
