Area fire departments are among the 22 in Bristol County awarded over $180,000 in a federal grant to pay for personal protective equipment badly needed to protect rescue workers from infection by COVID-19 and other diseases.
The $181,781 grant was awarded to the Bristol County Fire Chiefs Association by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman, Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers and North Attleboro fire Lt. Scott McGuire applied for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
It will allow the association to buy N95 protective masks, gowns, disinfecting solutions, safety glasses and other PPE, according to Taunton Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw, president of the fire chief’s association.
“The grant will allow us to purchase vital personal protective equipment that can help to supplement and augment the supplies of many of our fire departments in the county,” Bradshaw said in a statement.
Bradshaw credited the grant writers for their work in securing the fund and thanked FEMA for their support.
Coleman called the grant award “a huge help.”
“This will ensure that all firefighters, EMTs and paramedics have the equipment to be safe during this ongoing pandemic,” he said.
“The grant will provide much needed PPE to the town to build up its cache for future incidents,” Desrosiers said.
The association will determine how the PPE will be distributed among the county’s fire departments.
The North Attleboro Fire Department was previously awarded over $49,000 for PPE by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and $49,000 from FEMA to buy thermal imaging cameras as the department needed to replace outdated cameras.
The state office last month also issued almost $50,000 to the Foxboro Fire Department to pay for radio consoles in addition to COVID-19 decontamination and testing equipment.
In addition, the state awarded the Plainville fire department $2,617 for Tyvek suits and N95 surgical masks and the police department $47,382 to pay for PPE, decontamination services, sanitizing equipment, overtime and printing costs for signs and brochures.
Rehoboth police were awarded $24,404 for PPE, training and sanitizing equipment.
