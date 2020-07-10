DARTMOUTH — Coronavirus cases are almost a thing of the past in the county jail system, officials say.
At one point, the Bristol County correctional system had as many as 47 inmates and an almost equal number of staff test positive for the virus, although no deaths were reported.
On Friday, Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson said, “We’ve flattened the curve in our facilities, but we’re not out of the woods yet. The virus is still out there, and we will continue to be vigilant and careful in our day-to-day operations.”
County officials announced that since June 19 only one corrections officer and one inmate have tested positive for the virus. The officer has recovered and returned to duty. The inmate is in medical isolation and expected to make a full recovery. When the inmate does recover, the person will be moved back to general population.
The 47 other inmates who have tested positive since the pandemic began have all recovered and returned to general population or have been released because they had finished their sentences.
The corrections officer is the 43rd staff member to test positive since the pandemic began. No staff members are currently away from the facility as 42 recovered and returned to duty and one, a health care professional left to take a different position at a health care facility in Dartmouth.
Over the past few months, the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office has instituted many protocols to protect inmates, detainees and staff from the coronavirus outbreak.
Some of those measures include:
· All employees, detainees and inmates were issued masks that must be worn inside the secure perimeter of the facilities.
· All areas of the facilities are being cleaned/disinfected every day on every shift.
· All staff members are being screened before entering the buildings; newly arriving inmates are being screened before being accepted into custody.
· In-person visitation has been suspended to limit the number of people coming in and out. It will resume, hopefully soon, based on guidance from the Governor’s Office, DPH and CDC.
In May, three U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees being held at the Bristol County House of Correction were hospitalized after a violent incident at the facility. It allegedly began after ICE detainees reported symptoms of the virus and resisted being transported to the medical wing of the jail for testing.
A legal group, Lawyers For Civil Rights, is representing individuals who have filed a class action lawsuit against ICE and the sheriff’s office that alleges overcrowding and inhumane conditions amid the pandemic.
