In the week ending April 28, seven counties in the commonwealth had low levels of coronavirus and seven had medium levels, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Now there are seven counties with high levels of the virus, six with medium and just one with low.
Bristol County, where Attleboro and five other communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area are located, has a low level of the virus.
Five of those with medium levels of coronavirus last week have moved up to high levels of coronavirus, including Norfolk County, where four Sun Chronicle communities are located.
The others are Barnstable, Berkshire, Middlesex and Suffolk.
Franklin and Worcester, meanwhile, jumped from low levels last week to high levels this week.
Hampden and Hampshire counties remained at medium.
The were joined by Dukes, Essex, Nantucket and Plymouth, which moved up from low to medium and make up the six counties at the medium level.
Level of transmission in The Sun Chronicle coverage area — Low in Bristol County; High in Norfolk County
Number of new cases for the 10-community coverage area since April 28, 2022 — 404, an increase of 90, or 28.66%, over the 314 in the week ending April 28.
Percentage positive for the 10-community area — 5.92%, up 0.31 points.
Percentage vaccinated with two shots — 70.79%
Percentage vaccinated with booster — 38.97%
Number of people currently hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial — 11 with coronavirus.
Percentage hospitalized at Sturdy Memorial who are unvaccinated — 18% (Coronavirus patients) two of 11 are unvaccinated.
Number of deaths in The Sun Chronicle area since the week ending April 28 — There have two additional deaths with nine of the 10 communities reporting, bringing the total to 374 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.
That’s a death percentage of 0.95% of the 39,200 cases in the 10-community area.
Massachusetts’ level of transmission, according to the CDC:
Seven counties, Barnstable, Berkshire, Franklin, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Worcester, have “high” levels of the disease.
Six counties, Dukes, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Nantucket and Plymouth, have “medium” levels.
Bristol County has a “low” level of the disease.
For more information go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html
Percentage of positive cases in state — 5.11%, up 0.72 points since April 28.
Breakdown
New cases Vax rates
Attleboro 124 66.90
Foxboro 28 78.65
Mansfield 38 79.47
Norfolk 20 75.29
North Attleboro 57 70.32
Norton 40 67.13
Plainville 34 77.43
Rehoboth 23 57.29
Seekonk 16 57.15
Wrentham 24 85.61