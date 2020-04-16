Thirty inmates charged with serious crimes, including armed robbery and assault with intent to rape, have been released from jail under a court order aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said Thursday.
The inmates were being held on bail awaiting trial but were released after their bail was reduced by judges in line with the state Supreme Judicial Court ruling issued this month.
Hodgson, who disagreed with the ruling said the inmates released were charged with trafficking in fentanyl, assault with intent to rape, indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 and drug distribution and possession.
By law, the sheriff cannot release the names or hometowns of the individuals, according to Jonathan Darling, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
“I believe the people of Bristol County have a right to know the backgrounds of these people who are no longer behind bars because of this court ruling,” Hodgson said in a statement.
The sheriff has set up a “Prisoner Release Alert System” to make announcements about the individuals released from his jail facilities.
But defense lawyers, who do not represent any of the released inmates, told The Sun Chronicle there could be various reasons why judges have decided to release the prisoners.
Even though a person is charged with a serious crime, the SJC ruled they could request release based on their vulnerability to COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions, among other reasons.
“It’s hard to know why a person is going to be released just by looking at the charges,” Attleboro defense lawyer Michael DelSignore said. “It doesn’t tell you anything at all about the strength of the case.”
Judges are hearing the bail appeals statewide by teleconference or by video conference, out of view of the public because courts are closed due to the pandemic.
DelSignore said he has argued cases in Quincy District Court and is appealing one case to a single justice of the SJC because his client’s release was denied.
Hodgson has spoken out against releasing inmates despite arguments from prisoner advocates, health experts and civil libertarian groups.
Currently, no inmate in a Bristol County correctional facility has tested positive for COVID-19, Hodgson said, adding that six symptomatic individuals were tested and the results were negative.
Of the four staff members who have tested positive, according to the sheriff, two have recovered and returned to work, and the other two are expected back soon.
In an appearance on the nationwide news program “Fox and Friends” Thursday morning, Hodgson said most county facilities run by sheriffs have no inmates with the highly contagious virus.
According to the latest report to the SJC released this week, 54 inmates and 62 staff and correctional officers have tested positive in jail in four counties.
The vast majorities of the positive tests have been in Essex and Middlesex counties, according to the report.
Hodgson maintained that health protocols and other measures he has instituted to prevent the spread of viruses is enough to protect staff and inmates.
He said inmates who are released could well turn back to crime to support drug habits.
“So this is ludicrous to have judges releasing dangerous people back into the community to victimize more people,” Hodgson said.
Earlier this week, the ACLU of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Public Health Association called on Gov. Charlie Baker to decrease the number of people incarcerated in state prisons serving sentences.
In its ruling, the SJC said it did not have the authority to order the release of convicted inmates serving jail sentences and said that power rested in the executive branch of government.
The ACLU and the health association asked the governor to order the Parole Board to expedite previously made decisions for hundreds of people who have been granted parole but have not yet been released.
The groups have also asked Baker to amend clemency guidelines in light of the pandemic and swiftly issue new parole and commutation decisions for prisoners.
In Bristol County, Hodgson said he will issue updates on jail inmates and federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees ordered released. More info: bcso-ma.us.
