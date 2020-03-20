Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is shutting the door on demands he release prisoners in light of the coronavirus pandemic, saying doing so would endanger the health and safety of the public and inmates.
“You know what’s not in the interest of public safety? Letting hundreds of people who were either convicted of a crime and serving their sentence, or are accused of committing a crime and were ordered held behind bars by a judge, walk out the front door in the middle of a public health emergency,” Hodgson said in a statement.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, three district attorneys, a congresswoman and the organization Bristol County for Correctional Justice are recommending the release of inmates held for minor crimes.
The DAs are from Western Massachusetts and Middlesex and Suffolk counties, but Bristol County DA Thomas Quinn and Norfolk County DA Michael Morrissey have not joined them.
Hodgson said 80 percent of his jail population has drug issues with compromised immune systems. If released, they will be out without completing a treatment program, and going into communities that are now without Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous programs because of gatherings restrictions, the sheriff said. Also, the released inmates would have few job prospects because businesses are closed due to the coronavirus crisis, he added.
“It’s not the right time to open the doors and release inmates. It’s the absolute worst time,” Hodgson said.
Jails and prisons have established protocols on how to deal with communicable diseases. They were created during the H1N1 and swine flu outbreaks, according to the sheriff.
Due to the spread of the coronovirus, Hodgson has suspended inmate visits and volunteer programs to limit the number of people going in and out of his facilities.
The sheriff said all the facilities are cleaned and disinfected daily during all three shifts and inmates coming into the facility are screened by a health care professional.
But advocates say in the inmate population that is in jail for low-level crimes should be reduced because prison service and jail employees can’t practice social distancing.
“It puts not just inmates and prison employees in danger, but also the general public, as those employees go home to their families and community,” Bristol County for Correctional Justice said in a statement.
Hodgson, the group said, should join other sheriffs around the country who have reduced populations. In Los Angeles County, for example, inmates with less than 30 days left in their sentences have been released, it said.
“Hodgson is always talking about public safety, so why would he want to put the public in danger during this terrible crisis?,” Joe Quigley, a group spokesman, said.
Elizabeth Matos, executive director of Prisoners’ Legal Services said, “Public health and epidemiology experts are clearly calling for reducing the numbers of people incarcerated because they know that the virus will get into jails and prisons and that the results could be catastrophic.”
Matos said Hodgson’s response “is irresponsible and lacking in understanding the gravity of the situation. He is putting people in his custody at risk. Inaction and inertia could, quite frankly, directly lead to infection and death.”
