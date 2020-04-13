Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson will be notifying the public about prisoners ordered released from his facilities due to coronavirus fears.
Called the Prisoner Release Alert System, Hodgson announced Monday that his office will highlight the criminal backgrounds, if any, of those ordered released.
“The law-abiding people of Bristol County and beyond have a right to know who is being released back into their communities,” Hodgson said in announcing the project.
The sheriff said the law prevents him from releasing the names of the individuals.
Hodgson said as of Monday more than 30 “illegal immigrants” at his facility in the custody of the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement have been released.
Some of them have been charged or convicted of crimes such as rape, robbery, assault, fraud and trafficking fentanyl, Hodgson said.
Others have been ordered by an immigration judge to be removed from the country and deported to their country of origin “but are instead free to roam the neighborhoods of our communities,” Hodgson said.
The sheriff said no inmates at his facilities have tested positive.
Defense lawyers for advocacy groups have appealed to the state Supreme Judicial Court and in federal court on behalf of inmates due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The state SJC has ordered the release of certain inmates who are eligible for hearings and a federal judge has ordered the release of certain ICE detainees.
Hodgson has opposed the release of inmates over the coronavirus fears, saying he has taken measures to protect the health of prisoners and staff.
“The practice of judges releasing prisoners due to COVID-19 puts our neighborhoods, communities and nation at greater risk,” Hodgson said in a tweet Friday.
Alerts will be posted on the Bristol County Sheriff’s Facebook page, on his Twitter account @BristolSheriff and on the website bcso-ma.us.
