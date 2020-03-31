District attorneys who serve The Sun Chronicle area are opposing a petition before the state’s highest court to release thousands of prisoners in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bristol County DA Thomas Quinn and Norfolk County DA Michael Morrissey are among seven of the 11 top prosecutors in the state who are against the proposal.
Arguments were presented Tuesday to the state Supreme Judicial Court on the petition from the ACLU of Massachusetts and the state’s public defender’s office. They want the release of certain prisoners, citing safety concerns raised by the pandemic.
“I am very concerned about the well-being of the thousands of victims whose rights would be violated by the mass release of thousands of individuals from our jails and prisons,” Quinn said.
“This would jeopardize both their physical and mental well-being, especially in cases of domestic violence,” he said.
Instead of mass release, the district attorneys prefer that inmates be considered for release on a case-by-case basis in hearings already taking place before judges.
Morrissey said his office has been working with defense lawyers to consider the release of medically fragile defendants and those charged with non-violent crimes.
In a statement, the seven district attorneys say the petition’s demands ignore the dangers associated with the unconditional release of thousands of pretrial and convicted inmates.
They say prisoners would be released without re-entry planning or subsequent supervision, endangering crime victims, the public and the inmates.
“The chance of recidivism would increase and jeopardize public safety and place additional pressure on law enforcement and a court system that are already stretching to ensure public safety and health during this unprecedented pandemic,” the prosecutors said.
Quinn said his office has received defense motions for the release of very dangerous defendants “who have no business being out on the street.”
The petition, Quinn said, “appears to be an attempt to manipulate this serious public health crisis to obtain their release from jail.”
Further, Quinn and Morrissey said the sheriffs in Bristol and Norfolk counties have been enacting protocols to protect inmates and staff from the coronavirus.
Morrissey added that the Norfolk House of Correction and state correctional facilities are not overcrowded and the population is below their design capacity.
“We are not starting from the kind of overcrowded levels that are making other institutions even less safe during this time, but we are still working to do more,” Morrissey said.
The defense lawyers argue that there are low-risk prisoners who can be released because they are no danger to society, and that keeping them in jail during the health crisis would endanger their lives.
