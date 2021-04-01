BRIDGEWATER -- Bridgewater State University, which has a satellite campus in Attleboro, will hold its graduation ceremonies at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this summer for the classes of 2020 and 2021.
Coronavirus concerns canceled the ceremony last year and this year the large venue will allow graduates to invite as many as six guests each while keeping them all socially distanced and safe.
Traditionally, the commencement ceremonies are held at Boyden Quadrangle at BSU in Bridgewater.
Four ceremonies are being planned for July 29, 30 and 31 for the nearly 5,000 graduates who are eligible to participate.
BSU’s College of Graduate Studies will hold its ceremony on July 29.
The Class of 2020 will graduate the following day and two ceremonies for the Class of 2021 are being planned for July 31.
BSU President Frederick W. Clark Jr. made the announcement to graduates Wednesday via email.
He said the ceremonies carry out the pledge he made to graduates last year to find a way to for them to walk across a stage to get their diplomas.
“Today, we are fulfilling our promise by announcing ceremonies that will accommodate every student who wishes to participate at commencement ceremonies in-person (and for those who want to participate remotely) as well as their families."
The ceremonies will be the university’s 179th and 180th commencements.
“We are grateful for the partnership of our friends at Gillette in helping us to organize what is sure to be four spectacular ceremonies for our two graduating classes who have endured such profound hardships over the past year,” Clark said.
Because of the stadium’s capacity (65,878), graduates will be able to invite as many as six guests each to their ceremony and still be able to maintain social distancing guidelines from the state.
Erik Benson, of Worcester, and a member of this year’s class, said he’s excited about walking across the stage at Gillette.
“The past year has drastically impacted my student experience. It has been difficult to manage virtual classes, social isolation, the loss of other university traditions and the overall stress caused by the pandemic,” he said in the BSU press release. “To be able to go to Gillette and be recognized by the university administration, professors, staff, fellow students, family and friends will hopefully be an incredible and fulfilling experience.”
Benson majored in management and marketing and plans to pursue an MBA in the fall.
The BSU campus will be fully decorated in May, June and July in honor of its graduating students and for those who want to take photos on campus.
For more information, visit BSU’s commencement website at bridgew.edu/commencement.
