Heather Gwynn had cooked, tended bar and waited tables at restaurants stretching from Arizona to Georgia, New York to Pawtucket and then back home in Attleboro for more than two decades, always working for someone else.
The thought of one day owning her own place was always there, she says, but the time just never seemed right.
Then came the coronavirus.
“When the pandemic hit, my job stopped, and I knew I would have down time, and I thought, ‘this is my time’, and if I don’t do it now, when will I?” she said.
Her determination was helped along when she learned of a new business competition Attleboro had launched through the Downtown Business Revitalization Project, aimed at encouraging entrepreneurs, including first-time business owners, to set up shop downtown.
So when Attleboro High School, where Gwynn was working as head cook, announced it would be closed for the remainder of the school year, she jumped into the competition. Her hope is to launch Boro’s Bistro, (as in the Attleboros), a breakfast and lunch restaurant that will serve up homemade dishes in a warm and intimate setting, which she views as more important than ever due to what’s happened over these past months.
“People have been depressed because of the pandemic, and stuck inside, and I believe a good meal makes people happy, and I know how to make really good food,” Gwynn said. “I know myself when I’ve had a bad day, then I have a good meal and everything turns around.”
She acknowledges it will take more than creative meal preparation to make it all work, though, which is why she said the training program offered through the competition has been so vital.
“I’ve always known the cooking aspect, but didn’t realize all you need to know,” Gwynn said about the training on budgets, revenues, accounting, vendors and other business ownership must-knows she is learning about.
The trainings are led by “HarborOneU,” a finance training program of Harbor One Bank, with the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center and SCORE, a national small business organization, rounding out the other key partners to the program.
Creating new entrepreneurs
Overseeing all of it is Catherine Feerick, Attleboro’s Economic Development Director, who said there are now 16 confirmed participants who have completed all required trainings and are moving forward.
Although cash grants ranging between $5,000 to $20,000 will be awarded to the competition’s top five winners in October, identifying further financing options are part of the next stage. Feerick said that can include prospective business owners obtaining a loan from Harbor One Bank or another financial institution, as well as tapping into their own resources, explaining that a low to moderate estimate for starting a typical storefront business in the area can range between $30,000 to $50,000 or higher, depending on the type of business.
“We’re trying to create new entrepreneurs not just in the city, but throughout the region and build that into the pipeline,” Feerick said, adding that the new expectations of socially distant offices and businesses favor smaller-sized cities like Attleboro and entrepreneurs coming out of the pandemic.
“Larger cities with denser office districts got pummeled in recent months, but businesses located further away are doing better right now,” she said.
Feerick said the perception that a severe downturn is the wrong time to start a business is not always true.
“Over half of Fortune 500 companies were founded in a bear market, and it’s been proven that out of every crisis, comes some opportunities,” she said.
Right opportunity and moment
The right opportunity and the right moment seem to have come together for business partners Lauren Clark and Corey Graney whose competition bid is to open a business that will be one part hair salon and the other part fitness and wellness center. The concept for their new business, which will be called “Fit to Shine,” was a direct reaction to what they were experiencing when the world shut down in March.
“It caused me to re-evaluate my career and my choices. It was scary, it got us thinking, maybe it was time to do something that works better for my family,” said Clark, a hair stylist who is also a certified dance instructor. She had been commuting to a salon in Somerville that had to close once the pandemic hit.
Clark said she and Graney, who are both mothers of young children, reached a decision that maybe this was the moment to combine their talents and build something new that would be about helping people feel good about themselves in a time of great uncertainty.
“People are struggling, some have felt hopeless and worry maybe things are not going to go back to normal, so we wanted to create a place where they can feel good, do something positive for themselves,” said Clark who expects they will launch with hair styling and eyelash services in the salon, while the fitness studio will offer exercise classes, but not fitness machines.
Graney, the mother of four young children who gave birth to her youngest in late May, says she and Clark instinctively know the challenges of being working moms with small children and view them as a key customer base they want to serve.
“Moms, especially those with young children, want to do something for themselves, even if just for a short time, and so if you can get your hair done and take an exercise class, you’ll feel better about yourself, and there’s no place around here that offers that,” she said.
As a longtime personal trainer and fitness instructor, Graney finds it gratifying to be designing a fitness class program for her own exercise studio.
“I always had the ‘what if’ in my head, if I had my own fitness place,” she said of her plans to offer classes ranging from yoga to Zumba and WERQ, a popular cardio fitness workout.
But dreaming about running your own business is one thing, actually launching it is another, and both say the city’s training and mentoring program has been invaluable as they go forward.
“It seems set up so that if you’ve never run a business, it gives you a fair opportunity,” Clark said. “We’ve learned about financial operations, dealing with vendors, marketing and setting up the accounting.”
Both say they recognize the pandemic has not ended and people continue to feel uncertain about the future as risks remain.
“I worry about a second wave, or if there is another shutdown,” Clark said. “I know some people are still scared to gather, be in common places with others, but we are committed to have it set up so people feel very confident to come to us.”
“It’s a lot of change right now,” Graney said. “It’s exciting, it’s also a little nerve-wracking, but nothing worth doing is not going to be a little scary.”
Cash grants will be made to the winners of the competition when they’re announced in October and the new businesses are expected to open by spring.
More information on the city’s Downtown Business Revitalization Project and competition can be found at: www.downtownattleboro.com.
