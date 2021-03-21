If you want to buy a house in Massachusetts, you better be ready to act fast.
And have some money put away.
According to the Foxboro-based Massachusetts Association of Realtors, the inventory of single-family homes for sale hit record lows in February, down 68% compared to the same month last year. For condominiums, inventory is down nearly 34%.
Those hoping to buy that first home, however, should not give up.
Getting into the market “has been a struggle by virtue of fact that we have historically low inventory,” according to Bob Caron of Streamline Realty Group in Swansea, who is president of the Southeastern Massachusetts Realtors Association. However, he pointed out, “Low mortgage rates increase buying power. You’ll be able to afford more house.”
It’s not just a local phenomenon. The Wall Street Journal, in a story last week, said that the housing market may in part be driven by the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic helped ignite the current boom as some renters looked to leave crowded cities and work from homes they owned in less costly suburbs, the Journal said.
“When lockdowns began lifting last year, home sales took off: June sales surged nearly 21% over the prior month, the biggest monthly increase on record going back to 1968. That milestone lasted only a month, when July sales rose almost 25% from June.”
“Covid has catalyzed a rethinking of where we live, and why we live there, and where we work, and how we work,” said Rich Barton, chief executive of online real estate company Zillow Group Inc.
Massachusetts home prices have been on a steady rise in recent months, the association reports. The median price for a single-family home was $462,500 as of last month, up 17% over February 2020. And while the hike in condo prices was not as steep, at just over 5 percent, the median price is just below that of a single-family home at $425,750, compared to the same month last year.
“While interest rates did increase in February compared to January, they remain lower than previous years and this is contributing to the strong buyer demand,” said Steve Medeiros, president of the state realtors’ group. “This is not something I believe will majorly impact home sales, though it is important to take this shift into consideration when thinking about buying or selling a home as interest rates contribute to the overall affordability index.”
In its statement, the group said that home prices have been on a “steady rise in recent months, with February’s data staying on trend... Prices are being driven again by high demand, low supply, and interest rates continuing to hit record lows.”
Currently in Massachusetts, home mortgage lending rates stand at around 3.23% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and 2.51% for a 15-year fixed.
And homes were being snapped up more quickly, as well.
According to data provided by the association, the median time for a single-family home in Attleboro, for example, to stay on the market in February of 2020 was 56 days. Last month it was 33 days, a drop of 41 percent.
And the data show buyers were more willing to go over what the owners were asking to land that dream home. The percentage of list price the sellers were getting jumped from 96% to 104%. But there are also fewer listings to go around. Housing inventory dropped from 49 single-family homes on the market last February to just 20 in the same month this year, a plunge of nearly 60%. New listings went from 31 in 2020 to 26 last month.
In the greater Boston area, the inventory of homes for sale fell from 1,745 to 750, a drop of nearly 60 percent. And cumulative days on the market went from 77 to 46, down more than 40 percent.
Attleboro prices rose more sharply than in the state as a whole, with the median price for a single-family home going from $337,000 to $430,000, a hike of 27.6%.
“It really comes down to supply and demand,” Caron, of the Southeastern Massachusetts Realtor’s group says. And, “There is no quick fix.”
Developers are in no great rush to build starter homes on spec. Instead, he said, when they do build, it’s pricier homes built to order.
“That’s the way it’s going to be for a while,” he said.
Buyers have to go into the market with the understanding “they are going to have to ante up” to get the house they want. Those who have been “prudent,” he says, can still get that new home.
Nationally, experts say those stricter financial rules make this housing boom different from the housing bubble of the early 2000s that collapsed into the Great Recession.
The Wall Street Journal story reported that number of longer-term trends are at play that should keep the housing market hot, or at least steady, even after Covid-19-related demand fades.
Along with the low inventory, lenders are maintaining tight standards and rising home values also mean that even if homeowners can’t afford their mortgage payments, they can likely sell their homes for a profit rather than face foreclosure. Financial firms are still packaging mortgages as securities, but the vast majority of those mortgages today have government backing, the Journal noted.
