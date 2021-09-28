ATTLEBORO — Everyone knows coronavirus is a danger to humans, but animals can suffer from it as well.
As a result, many zoos across the nation are vaccinating animals most at risk for the disease and Capron Park Zoo will soon be among them.
Assistant Zoo Director Brenda Young said Tuesday she hopes the vaccinations will take place by the end of the year.
The goal is to keep the animals healthy and safe, she said.
At the moment, the city solicitor is reviewing a contract with the pharmaceutical company Zoetis, headquartered in New Jersey, which is providing the vaccine.
Zoetis specializes in medications for animals.
“We’ve been working on this a while,” Young said. “Hopefully before the end of the year we’ll be able to get it done.”
Young said the animals most at risk are primates.
Among the ones to be vaccinated are the zoo’s lions, leopard, red pandas and fennic foxes.
Great apes are susceptible to coronavirus, but the zoo does not have any of those.
Young said the virus has been found in domestic animals such as cats and dogs as well, but she’s is not aware of any deaths among zoo or other animals.
But that’s not to say there haven’t been any, she said.
A contract is needed to provide an acknowledgement by the zoo to Zoetis that side effects, if any, are unknown at this point. But Young said the vaccine has been used safely by many zoos so far.
At least two Massachusetts zoos, Stone Zoo in Stoneham and Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, are using the Zoetis vaccine.
According to a press release from Zoo New England, which operates those zoos, the Zoetis vaccine is administered in two doses about a month apart, similar to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for humans.
The vaccine has been used in as many as 70 zoos and other animal care facilities, the press release said.
“This vaccine is an important preventative health measure to protect species that are susceptible to contracting the virus,” Dr. Chris Bonar, senior veterinarian in Zoo New England’s Animal Health Department, said in the release.
