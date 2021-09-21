ATTLEBORO — After a one-year hiatus because of coronavirus, the popular Night at the Zoo returns next weekend to Capron Park.
The event, organized by Friends of Capron Park Zoo, will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the County Street attraction.
Admission is limited to those 21 and older because alcohol will be served at the event.
The price of admission, $25, is down from $50 two years ago.
It includes one free drink, free water and popcorn, live music by Huggie And His Band, lawn games, a strong man striker and of course the stars of the show, all the zoo animals — including lions and bears.
There will be a cash bar selling craft beers, cider, wine and canned cocktails. Food trucks will be on hand, including Trolley Dogs, Fork & Bibb, Sarcastic Sweets and Habibi’s.
There will be a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction.
Friends secretary Joscelyn Varieur said it’s the group’s major fundraiser of the year and has raised as much as $20,000 in the past.
Since the 1980s the Friends have donated over $650,000 to the zoo, which has supported the establishment of the gift shop and paid for things like the splash pad, a large animal platform scale, the lemur island and boardwalk, the picnic area, an ultrasound machine, a sound system and Wi-Fi access, to name a few.
Jen McMorran, vice-president of the group, said there will be numerous tables and chairs so people who are concerned about coronavirus can stay within their groups and be socially distanced if that’s what they prefer.
The event is outside, which makes it safer, McMorran said.
There are a number of sponsors for the event: Attleboro Jewelers, Wetherlaines Restaurant, Attleboro Garden Club, which is making centerpieces for the tables, Jen McMorran Real Estate, Harbor One Bank, Extra Hands for Your Events, Attleboro Elks, Heller Photography, Lou Diamond Party Rental, New England Build and the law firm Weiner Jackson & Simmons.
To buy tickets online go to https://friendsofcpz.org/night-at-the-zoo/
Tickets will also be available at the door.
Rain date is Oct. 16.
