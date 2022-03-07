Coronavirus cases and vaccinations are tumbling statewide and locally.
Cases statewide have fallen from the peak of 132,557 in the week ending Jan. 14 to 5,715 in the week ending March 4.
That’s a 96% decline over seven weeks and the week ending March 4 was the first in 30 weeks that the state recorded fewer than an average of 1,000 cases per day.
There was an average of 816 cases per day in the week ending March 4, which is the lowest since the week ending Aug. 6.
As previously reported, the 10-community Sun Chronicle area fell to 108 new cases in the week ending March 3, which is the lowest number of new cases since the week ending July 29, when 66 new cases were recorded.
The 108 new cases is a 97% reduction since Jan. 13 when 3,463 cases were recorded in the area. That was the peak of the omicron surge.
All told, since Dec. 2 through Feb. 3 — the worst two months of of the omicron surge — the area has seen 15,568 coronavirus cases.
Theys represent 42% of the 37,281 cases the area has had in the two years of the pandemic, which started in March 2020.
All told, 138,722 of the area’s 198,294 population, or 70%, have been vaccinated. The percentage at the state level is six points higher
In the week ending March 3, the number of new vaccinations in the area came in at 273.
It’s the fourth consecutive week the number has fallen.
Four weeks ago, the state reported 614 newly vaccinated people in area covered by The Sun Chronicle, which includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.
So the number is down by 341 cases, or 55%.
Statewide, the number of newly vaccinated people came in at 10,596 in the week ending March 3, which is down 39% from the 17,414 vaccinations recorded in the week ending Feb. 24.
In the week ending Feb. 3 there were 26,204 new vaccinations.
That’s a drop of 60%.
The 5-11 age group led all others in the number of vaccinations in the area with 123, or 45% of the total of 273. That’s been the case since children 5-11 became eligible for vaccination in November.
Those over the age of 75, which have a vaccination rate of 91%, had just one newly vaccinated person.