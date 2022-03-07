Kids Vaxed Rehoboth
Jennifer Pouliot of Attleboro arrives at Anawan Pharmacy in Rehoboth with her son Alex, 8, and daughter Ryleigh, 10, for their vaccinations on Nov. 9.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE/

Coronavirus cases and vaccinations are tumbling statewide and locally.

Cases statewide have fallen from the peak of 132,557 in the week ending Jan. 14 to 5,715 in the week ending March 4.

That’s a 96% decline over seven weeks and the week ending March 4 was the first in 30 weeks that the state recorded fewer than an average of 1,000 cases per day.

There was an average of 816 cases per day in the week ending March 4, which is the lowest since the week ending Aug. 6.

As previously reported, the 10-community Sun Chronicle area fell to 108 new cases in the week ending March 3, which is the lowest number of new cases since the week ending July 29, when 66 new cases were recorded.

The 108 new cases is a 97% reduction since Jan. 13 when 3,463 cases were recorded in the area. That was the peak of the omicron surge.

All told, since Dec. 2 through Feb. 3 — the worst two months of of the omicron surge — the area has seen 15,568 coronavirus cases.

Theys represent 42% of the 37,281 cases the area has had in the two years of the pandemic, which started in March 2020.

All told, 138,722 of the area’s 198,294 population, or 70%, have been vaccinated. The percentage at the state level is six points higher

In the week ending March 3, the number of new vaccinations in the area came in at 273.

It’s the fourth consecutive week the number has fallen.

Four weeks ago, the state reported 614 newly vaccinated people in area covered by The Sun Chronicle, which includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, Norfolk, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham.

So the number is down by 341 cases, or 55%.

Statewide, the number of newly vaccinated people came in at 10,596 in the week ending March 3, which is down 39% from the 17,414 vaccinations recorded in the week ending Feb. 24.

In the week ending Feb. 3 there were 26,204 new vaccinations.

That’s a drop of 60%.

The 5-11 age group led all others in the number of vaccinations in the area with 123, or 45% of the total of 273. That’s been the case since children 5-11 became eligible for vaccination in November.

Those over the age of 75, which have a vaccination rate of 91%, had just one newly vaccinated person.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.

Vaccinations for the Attleboro area as of March 3

Community Population Vaxed Percent Gain
Attleboro 46,517 30,713 66.02 77
Foxboro 18,209 14,138 77.64 24
Mansfield 23,631 18,584 78.64 29
Norfolk 12,493 9,375 75.04 9
North Attleboro 30,326 21,079 69.51 41
Norton 19,910 13,223 66.41 20
Plainville 9,211 6,998 75.97 10
Rehoboth 12,713 7,142 56.18 39
Seekonk 14,013 7,913 56.47 11
Wrentham 11,271 9,557 84.79 13
March 3 198,294 138,722 69.95 273
Feb.24 198,294 138,449 69.82 336
Feb. 17 198,294 138,113 69.65 488
Feb. 10 198,294 137,625 69.40 576
Feb. 3 198,294 137,049 69.11 614
Jan. 27 198,294 136,435 68.80 462
Jan. 20 198,294 135,973 68.57 607
Jan. 13 198,294 135,366 68.26 816
Jan. 6 198,294 134,550 67.85 542
Dec. 30 198,294 134,008 67.58 481
Dec. 23 198,294 133,527 67.33 803
Dec. 16 198,294 132,724 66.93 2,016
Dec. 9 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812
Dec. 2 198,294 128,896 65.00 600
Nov. 25 198,294 128,296 64.69 402
Nov. 18 198,294 127,894 64.50 1,228
Nov. 11 198,294 126,666 63.88 995
Nov. 4 198,294 125,671 63.38 514
Oct. 28 198,294 125,157 63.12 452
Oct. 21 198,294 124,705 62.89 567
Oct. 14 198,294 124,138 62.60 543
Oct. 7 198,294 123,595 62.33 553
Sept. 30 198,294 123,042 62.05 546
Sept. 23 198,294 122,496 61.77 881
Sept. 16 198,294 121,615 61.33 794
Sept. 9 198,294 120,821 60.93 842
Sept. 2 198,294 119,979 60.50 1,042
Aug. 26 198,294 118,937 59.98 988
Aug. 19 198,294 117,949 59.48 823
Aug. 12 198,294 117,126 59.06 654

Percent fully vaccinated by age in the Attleboro area as of March 3

Age Population Vaxed Percent Gain
0-4 Years 10,757 0 0 0
5-11 Years 15,619 5,802 37.14 123
12-15 Years 10,103 6,953 68.82 33
16-19 Years 9,877 7,724 78.20 24
20-29 Years 24,537 16,309 66.46 33
30-49 Years 50,622 36,272 71.65 42
50-64 Years 45,902 37,236 81.12 13
65-74 Years 18,771 17,367 92.52 4
75 + Years 12,106 11,059 91.35 1
Total March 3 198,294 138,722 69.95 273
Total Feb. 24 198,294 138,449 69.82 336
Total Feb.17 198,294 138,113 69.65 488
Total Feb. 10 198,294 137,325 69.40 576
Total Feb. 3 198,294 137,049 69.11 614
Total Jan. 27 198,294 136,435 68.80 462
Total Jan. 20 198,294 135,973 68.57 607
Total Jan. 13 198,294 135,366 68.26 816
Total Jan. 6 198,294 134,550 67.85 542
Total Dec. 30 198,294 134,008 67.58 481
Total Dec. 23 198,294 133,527 67.33 803
Total Dec. 16 198,294 132,724 66.93 2,016
Total Dec. 9 198,294 130,708 65.92 1,812

