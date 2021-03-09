ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus cases in city schools fell by 52 percent from the week ending Feb. 26 to the one ending March 5, and close contacts fell by 31 percent over the same period.
All that’s good news as school administrators plan the reopening of elementary and middle schools for full-time, in-person learning in April.
The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has ordered that elementary schools open by April 5 and on Tuesday it announced that middle schools will be required to open by April 28.
School Superintendent David Sawyer said the announcement about middle schools will not affect the district because administrators were already on that timeline.
At this juncture, the plan in Attleboro is to open grades K-6 on April 5 and grades 7 and 8 on April 26, two days prior to the state requirement.
And in a communication sent to parents, Sawyer encouraged them to participate in the Pooled Surveillance Testing program to help ensure the safety of students and staff.
“Our early success should allay the initial fears that were understandably felt by many” he said. “Reliable data on the viral conditions in our schools will protect future outbreaks and unnecessary closures.”
(Go to attleboroschools.com, click on the COVID-19 link and then the APS Pooled Surveillance Testing link for more information.)
Sawyer also said it will be good to get the kids back in school.
“We look forward to seeing our students in person and will ensure a safe and supportive learning environment to complete the year on this positive note,” he told parents.
The opening date for high schools will be announced in April, but districts will have at least two weeks notice to prepare, according to new “guidance” issued by DESE in a 16-page report.
A critical part of that guidance directed that desks be put 3 feet apart rather than the 6 that was recommended last fall.
That will allow for more students per classroom and ease some of the problems about returning to school, especially in the high school where space is limited.
For the week ending March 5 there were nine coronavirus cases among students and staff in city schools. That number is down 10 from the previous week.
Of the nine cases, eight occurred among students while one afflicted a staff member.
None of the cases were contracted in school, according to the weekly report issued by the district.
Confirmed close contacts numbered 33 for the week ending March 5, down 15 from the 48 recorded for the week ending Feb. 26.
Out of that number, 29 of the close contacts occurred outside school and four occurred inside school.
Thirty-two of the close contacts were among students and one affected a staff member.
Since September, when school opened for hybrid learning, there have been no in-school transmissions of the disease, according to school officials.
All told there have been 297 cases among students and 66 among staff for a total of 363.
Spread over six months, that equals 5.4 percent of the approximately 6,700 student and staff population.
The greatest number of cases came in December when 112 were recorded.
The greatest number of close contacts also came in December when 375 were recorded.
Both numbers fell in the subsequent two months.
While the numbers fell, the true totals may not be known because in January students learned remotely for two weeks and in February they were on vacation for one week.
However, the nine cases recorded last week are about half the number recorded in each of the three weeks school was in session during February. Those numbers were 19,17 and 18.
The numbers rose monthly in the period before December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.