Coronavirus cases declined for the first time in three weeks in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area.
For the week ending April 8, case numbers dropped by 106, or 22 percent.
For the week ending April 1, the total increase for the area was 482.
This week, that number fell to 376.
Meanwhile, three communities — Mansfield, Plainville and Seekonk — remained in the state’s coronavirus red zone, indicating the highest infection rates among the state’s four color-coded categories.
Rehoboth also fell into the red while North Attleboro dropped back to the yellow zone, the second highest category.
The other six communities are also in the yellow zone.
The total number of cases for the area since the pandemic hit more than a year ago is 15,140.
Deaths bumped up to 270 from 263 this week.
That puts the death rate at 1.78 percent for the area.
While cases fell overall, two other numbers increased slightly.
The incidence rate, or the average number of cases per day over a 14-day period per 100,000 people, increased from an average of 29.6 cases for the week ending April 1 to 31.7 cases for the week ending April 8.
The positive test percentage also went up a bit from 4.58 percent last week to 4.79 percent this week.
By comparison, the incidence rate for the state as a whole is 28.1 and the positive test percentage is 2.54.
