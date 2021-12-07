Coronavirus cases leveled off with a slight decline in the week ending Dec. 2 for the 10-community Sun Chronicle area.
In the week ending Nov. 25, there were 474 cases and in the week ending Dec. 2, there were 465 a reduction of 9, or 1.9 percent.
In the week ending Nov. 25, cases increased by 51 percent or 160, from 314 to 474. In the week ending Dec. 2, Attleboro had the most new cases with 115 and Norfolk had the fewest with 16.
While cases went down, the number of positive tests and the positive test percentage went up.
The area recorded 18,090 coronavirus tests in the last two weeks ending Dec. 2 and 952 of those tests were positive for a positive test percentage of 5.26 percent.
Those numbers are up from 791 and 4.02 percent respectively.
In the week ending Dec. 2, Norton had the lowest positive test percentage at 2.91 percent. Rehoboth had the highest at 9.63 percent, and Seekonk had the second highest at 7.16 percent.
Those higher percentages could be expected because those towns also have the lowest vaccination rates at about 53 percent each.
All other communities in The Sun Chronicle area are at 60 percent or higher with Wrentham the highest at 79 percent.
While cases of the omicron variant have been reported in about one-third of the states, including Massachusetts, scientists cannot say for certain yet whether it is more dangerous than previous versions. The delta variant still accounts for practically all infections in the United States, and a rise in cases in recent weeks has swamped hospitals, especially in the Midwest and parts of New England.
U.S. health experts have strongly urged people to get their shots and a booster, saying they believe the vaccine will still offer protection against the new variant.
Area deaths
Deaths increased by three in the area. Those deaths occurred in Attleboro. As of Dec. 2, the area has recorded 21,049 cases of coronavirus and 315 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic 90 weeks ago.
Those numbers mean that 1.49 percent of those who have contracted the virus have died from it.
Out of the 315 deaths, 199 or 63 percent happened in the 10 months from March 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 and 116 or 37 percent have occurred in the 11 months from January through November 2021.
The death percentage in 2020 was 2.39 percent and the death percentage in 2021 is 0.91 percent or nine-tenths of one percent for The Sun Chronicle area.
Meanwhile, the number of cases has increased this year over last.
From March 2020 through December 2020, there were 8,330 cases of coronavirus in The Sun Chronicle area and so far this year there have been 12,719.
Over the last two weeks ending on Dec. 2, there were 36,784 coronavirus cases and 168 deaths statewide, according to statistics provided by the Department of Public Health.
That’s a death percentage of 0.45 percent or rounded up five-tenths of one percent.
People from newborn through age 49 contracted 27,107 cases which is 74 percent of all cases.
There were eight deaths among that group, which is a death percentage of less that one-tenth of one percent.
Those from age 50 through 80 and over, contracted 9,677 cases or 26 percent of all cases.
That age group recorded 160 deaths, which is a death percentage of 1.65 percent.
Those 160 deaths are 95 percent of all deaths recorded in the last two weeks.
The average age of those dying from coronavirus is currently 75.
As age increases so does the death rate, but even cases among the oldest is not necessarily a death sentence.
Those 80 and over recorded 836 cases in the last two weeks ending on Dec. 2. Out of that number, 70 died which is 8.37 percent which means that 92 percent survived.
Those from age 70 through 79 recorded 1,320 cases and 46 deaths which is a death percentage of 3.48 percent, which means 96.5 percent survived.
Those from age 60 through 69 recorded 3,098 cases and 27 deaths, which is a death percentage of 0.87 percent, meaning that 99.1 percent survived.
And those from age 50 through 59 recorded 4,417 cases and 17 deaths, which is a death percentage of 0.38 percent, meaning that 99.6 percent survived.
Those from newborn through age 49 registered death percentages of zero percent to less than one-tenth of one percent.
