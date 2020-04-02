ATTLEBORO— The number of coronavirus cases in The Sun Chronicle area has risen to at least 142, an increase of 24 from Wednesday.
However three of the 10 communities, Rehoboth, Plainville and Norfolk, refused to release their numbers.
The area-wide increase included a jump of 12 in Attleboro, but Mayor Paul Heroux said the Attleboro number could be as high as 17.
As more and more cases come in, it’s difficult to keep up with the vetting process to ensure that there are no duplicates, he said.
In addition, occasionally a person is listed as living in Attleboro but has moved, Heroux said.
Both need to be checked to ensure accuracy.
Meanwhile, North Attleboro went up by one to 25, Mansfield went up by two to 21, Norton increased by one to 14, Wrentham went up by five to six and Foxboro increased by three to 13.
Some of the people included in the totals have recovered while the others remain in isolation.
There were no new deaths reported for communities in Bristol County but six deaths reported in Norfolk County according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
The number of cases in Bristol County increased from 366 to 424 and the number of cases in Norfolk County increased from 829 to 938.
Statewide there are 8,966 cases and 154 deaths, according to DPH. That’s an increase of 1,228 cases and 32 deaths.
The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association reported that Sturdy Memorial Hospital has 22 coronavirus patients, an increase of 10 since Wednesday, with two of that number in the intensive care unit.
Another 21 patients are under investigation.
Heroux said the city is continuing its search for masks for its first responders.
He's planning to apply for some of the 1 million or so flown into Boston from China on Thursday by the New England Patriots private plane.
Heroux said the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is in charge of distributing them.
The city has enough on hand and on order to make it through April, but many more will be needed, he said.
