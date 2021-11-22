Coronavirus cases among students and staff in 14 area school districts more than doubled in the past two weeks, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Statewide the numbers for students went up 77 percent, but the total affected is still well below 1 percent of the population.
The same holds true for staff members.
Most of the increase came in the week ending Nov. 10.
The increase was much less in the week ending Nov. 17. Student cases jumped from 48 in the week ending Nov. 3 to 101 in the week ending Nov. 10.
The increase slowed to 118 in the week ending Nov. 17.
The pattern among staff members was different.
There were nine cases among staff members in the week ending Nov. 3.
That number fell to five in the week ending Nov. 10 and then more than doubled to 14 in the week ending Nov. 17.
In the week ending Nov. 17, Attleboro and North Attleboro schools had the most student cases with 20 each.
Attleboro had the most cases among staff members with three, according to DESE.
The district itself reported no staff cases.
Norfolk Agricultural High School had no cases among students or staff in the week ending Nov. 17.
Since the week ending Sept. 16 there have been 702 cases among students and 84 among staff members in the 14 districts for a total of 786, according to DESE.
Attleboro schools jumped from eight cases in the week ending Nov. 3 to 24 in the week ending Nov. 10 and went down to 20 in the week ending Nov. 17.
All cases were among students.
Statewide the number of cases among students jumped from 1,879 in the week ending Nov. 3 to 3,257 in the week ending Nov. 17, which is an increase of 73 percent.
During that same period the number of cases among staff members jumped from 339 to 558, an increase of 65 percent.
The 3,257 cases represent 0.35 percent of the 920,000 total student population statewide or 3 1/2 tenths of 1 percent.
The 558 cases for the staff represent 0.40 percent of the 140,000 staff members or four-tenths of 1 percent.
Meanwhile, the number of all cases statewide shot up during the same time period, according to statistics provided by the Department of Public Health.
From the week ending Nov. 5 to the week ending Nov. 19, the number of cases climbed from 8,783 to 15,523 — an increase of 77 percent.
Those 15,523 cases represent 0.22 percent, or two-tenths of 1 percent, of the state’s 6,964,383 population.
