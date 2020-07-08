Catholic elementary schools in the Fall River Diocese will open for in-classroom instruction in the fall, but will offer online instruction for children and families at risk, the diocese announced Wednesday.
St. John the Evangelist School in Attleboro, St. Mary's in Mansfield and St. Mary's-Sacred Heart in North Attleboro will be among the pre-K through grade 8 schools that will be open for five days a week, according to the Diocese of Fall River Catholic Schools Office.
“We are so pleased that our students will be able to come back to the school they know and love this fall,” said Stephen A. Perla, superintendent of Catholic Schools. “Our school leaders have worked extremely hard to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our students and teachers. They are just as excited to return to a building full of life with the activity and sounds of happy kids.”
Each school is able to follow the 3-to-6-feet social distancing requirement under the state's reopening guidelines, the schools office said.
For students or families with underlying health conditions, however, "every school will also offer live streaming capabilities to ensure students choosing to learn remotely are still part of the school community," the school office said in a statement.
"While the safety and health of students, faculty and families are paramount, research has shown that in-person instruction offers the optimal learning environment. Moreover, each school has submitted a plan to the Central School Office that follows the guidelines set forth by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education," the office said.
It said it had received positive feedback from parents on the remote learning experience.
"While parents were highly satisfied with their child’s remote learning experience, there is consensus that students of all ages yearn for the sense of community provided by their Catholic school," the statement said.
Of the four high schools in the diocese, so far only St. John Paul II High School in Hyannis has announced its plans. Earlier this week the Hyannis school said that, beginning Sept. 1, most students will attend classes on campus while a smaller number will be taught remotely. Bishop Stang High School, Bishop Connolly High School and Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro are expected to announce their plans soon.
Feehan President Tim Sullivan said in an email that the school hoped to have an announcement by early next week.
