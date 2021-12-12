Coronavirus vaccinations rose 200 percent in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area in the week ending Dec. 9, thanks to parents pushing to get their children from the age of five through 11 vaccinated.
The number of those becoming fully vaccinated rose from 600 in the week ending Dec. 2, to 1,812 in the week ending Dec. 9.
Out of that number, 1,443 were children from five through 11 years old.
Those ages 30 to 49 recorded the second greatest number of vaccinations at 98.
The number of fully-vaccinated people in The Sun Chronicle area has reached 130,708, or 65.92 percent of the 198,294 residents.
The Sun Chronicle coverage area includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth.
In the week ending Dec. 9, the percentage increase was 0.91 percent, or nearly one percent, largely due to the number of children who were vaccinated.
Prior to that, the weekly increase rarely was more than 1/2 of one percent.
Without the newly vaccinated children, the increase would have been just 369 people, or 0.18 percent, or two-tenths of one percent rounded up.
Statewide, the number of fully vaccinated people reached 4,959,190, or 71.2 percent, of the 6,964,383 residents.
The increase in the week ending Dec. 9 was 76,029, or 1.09 percent.
It’s likely the vaccination of children also drove the state increase.
If the 882,213 individuals who have contracted coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic 91 weeks ago and survived, are added to those who have become vaccinated the number is 5,841,403 — or 83.87 percent of the population which has some level of immunity.
That percentage is actually a little smaller because some people who have become vaccinated have gotten the virus.
The increase in vaccinations for children comes during a surge of coronavirus cases statewide and locally which was expected as the weather got colder.
In the week ending Dec. 10, the total number of new cases in the state was 30,801, which is 7,202 or 30.5 percent more than in the week ending Dec. 3.
In The Sun Chronicle area, there were 769 new cases in the week ending Dec. 9, which was 304 or 65.37 percent more than the 465 which was recorded in the week ending Dec. 2.
The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths statewide for the week ending Dec. 10 was 143, which is a death percentage of 0.46 percent or about five-tenths of one percent rounded up.
One year ago, in the week ending Dec. 12, 2020, there were 32,085 new cases and 342 deaths, which is a death percentage of 1.06 percent.
The average number of those hospitalized per day in the week ending Dec. 10 was 1,144 and the average number of those in intensive care units was 238.
New cases reached their highest point in the week ending Jan. 9, 2021, when there were 39,946. During that week there were an average of 2,354 people per day in the hospital.
The number of confirmed deaths that week was 562, the second greatest number in the pandemic which started in March 2020.
That’s a death percentage of 1.41 percent.
At Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, the average number of those hospitalized from Monday through Friday in the week ending Dec. 10, was 19 with an average of 3 per day in the intensive care unit which has 14 beds.
The weekend numbers were not available.
In the week ending April 29, 2020, which was in the second month of the pandemic, the average number of coronavirus patients in hospitals statewide per day was 3,870 or 2,726 more than the current numbers.
