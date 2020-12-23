Kathy DiMartino pulled out her Christmas tree in September.
It was early, she knows, even for the most eager elves who dive into the holiday immediately following Thanksgiving. But it was necessary.
“I was in such a funk,” DiMartino said. “I said, ‘I’ve had it with this. I need to get the Christmas spirit going.’”
Her North Attleboro living room became an escape from the realities of the coronavirus pandemic and the year it has disrupted in nearly every way. She turned on the tree lights, played some Christmas music and sat in blissful solitude.
“It became my own little world where everything is OK,” she said.
The holidays are typically a cheerful few months filled with the spirit of family and giving.
But after a harrowing year with the pandemic still on the rise, it looks different. Agencies tracking the virus have pointed to small gatherings as key agents in its latest spread, precautions like mask-wearing and distancing ignored in well-meaning comfort, and have advised against holiday gatherings to gain control once again.
But for families like DiMartino’s, those gatherings are a cherished tradition not easily left behind.
Many are trying to find a compromise: What is safe “enough,” but not totally non-existent?
DiMartino will forgo a large holiday meal with family this year in favor of small get-togethers where relatives can sit comfortably distanced in her living room, masks on, and enjoy each other’s presence.
“Because of our busy schedules, it’s tough to see a lot of each other during the year,” DiMartino said. “For me, the holidays are all about seeing family. The holidays are so special because you get one-on-one time, and really get to spend time with each other.”
She was raised in a close-knit family. Even distant relatives, and there are many of them, gather yearly from across the country in a crowd of nearly 100 for a family reunion in Delaware every summer. This year, it couldn’t happen.
So, she wants to gather with those close by in any way she can.
On Christmas Eve, she will host her sister-in-law’s family of four for just a few hours. If there’s nice weather, she hopes to get a fire going outside. The next day, her brother and nephew will join DiMartino and her two sons for the holiday, where she will prepare take-away containers of lasagna for the pair.
After a Thanksgiving of to-go meals, her family agreed it was best to do the same for Christmas.
A recent case of the virus within her extended family makes that decision even more prudent. The family member is quarantining for the holiday until the incubation period passes, but DiMartino said they will postpone their small “Christmas” until after the family is in the clear.
------
Melissa Davis is taking a quieter approach.
The North Attleboro woman usually spends Christmas Eve with her husband’s extended family in Rhode Island before visiting with her family on Christmas Day.
But this year, it doesn’t feel safe with many family members at risk of complications if they catch the virus. Instead they agreed to mail gifts and catch up by phone the day of.
In some ways it feels somber.
Davis said her 13-year-old daughter turned to her during the ride to school Monday and said, “It doesn’t feel like Christmas.”
They’re doing their best to make up for it. They’re watching more Christmas movies, spent last weekend baking holiday cookies, and participated in a Secret Santa gift exchange with her daughter’s dance class.
And they agreed to turn Friday into a movie marathon when they realized two films they’ve long waited for — “Soul” and “Wonder Woman” — will stream on Christmas Day.
“She was over the moon. She said, ‘We’ll have something to do on Christmas,’” Davis said. “We’re doing our best to bring the Christmas spirit, but it doesn’t feel the same.”
Julie Gortze is focusing on the ways the Christmas spirit is still alive and well.
The North Attleboro woman has spent the bulk of the pandemic largely isolated because her four adult children, who live nearby, work hands-on jobs in the public sector.
Her family usually spends Christmas Eve at her daughter’s house in Attleboro, where they play games and decorate a Christmas tree with ornaments personal to each family member. The next day they gather again for Christmas dinner and to exchange gifts.
This year, Gortze will spend the holiday alone. But some traditions will remain.
She baked her favorite treats, and is delivering them to her children alongside gifts this week. Her house is still decorated, inside and out, even though she jokes no one outside of Facebook will see it.
And she is looking forward to playing games through Zoom on Christmas Day, just like they did for over two hours on Thanksgiving.
And there are some exceptionally bright spots. She will have dinner with one of the three people inside her pandemic “bubble” — a close friend who works from home. They’ve relied on each other as a sense of support throughout the pandemic, their exposures extremely limited.
A friend who is Jewish offered to FaceTime with her on Christmas Day. Gortze said the pair always recognized each other’s holiday, but not in this way.
She virtually “joined” him for the sixth night of Hanukkah last week since he was away from family. He offered to do the same for Christmas.
“It just wouldn’t have been thought of before,” she said. “It’s one of the things with this pandemic, as tough as it has been, there are some really special things we’ve been able to take out of it.”
It’s been a true reminder of the meaning of Christmas.
“This season is always special to me — it’s about family and miracles and believing something beyond what we’re used to believing,” she said. “It’s a reminder that good things can happen. I can’t say the pandemic has taken that away. I’m heartbroken, of course, for the people who have lost someone or are spending this day in the ICU. They probably feel differently than I do. But we’re making it work, and I think that’s pretty special. It’s helped us see good things and appreciate the people and things that are there.”
