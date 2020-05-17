The parking lot of Waters Church in North Attleboro was bustling with activity on Saturday morning as nearly two dozen congregants volunteered their time to help area families in need with a drive-through food drive.
Each of the 250 families received two boxes, one of which contained canned and packaged food, and another with various other items, such as soap, toothpaste, paper towels and diapers for those who had young children.
More and more local families have had to turn to food pantries as a result of unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Wearing protective face masks, several congregants of the church steered the recipients of the food donation boxes to a tented area where other volunteers loaded the boxes into the trunks and back seats.
Pastor Tim Hatch was proud of his congregants being “on the frontlines.”
“This is the church at work,” Hatch said. “That’s the history of the Christian church — to be there in times of crisis. I’m filled with gratitude that they’re active and ready to work.”
Within the main lobby of the church, row after row of tables were stacked high with extra donated food and paper items in anticipation of the likely need for more food drive boxes.
Through the combined efforts of Action Groups, which is a community outreach group, and people being able to donate online via waterschurch.tv, which has been streaming church services, the outpouring of support was amazing to Mary Ann Parsons, who organized the weekend food drive.
“It’s quite the operation,” Parsons said.
“The people from the church have been so generous — food donations, dropping off gift cards and delivering food to those who can’t pick it up (at the church).”
The generosity of the congregation had another aspect, as Parsons explained. “What is really awesome is to see the church be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ, to be a light to the world and to feed the families that need help. You see people just putting their hands to the plow and coming together and providing for people in need.”
Two of the church’s campus pastors, Mehdi Chniouli and Kenny Ruiz, both of North Attleboro, cheerfully worked together in organizing the many stacks of canned goods.
“There’s a lot of fear going on in the world right now,” Ruiz said. “By doing these boxes, it’s a way of connecting people during their time of isolation, saying, ‘We care about you; we want to reach out to you.’”
At the same time on Saturday, the Norwood branch of the church was also holding a drive-through food drive, with the first of these events having taken place in Woonsocket a few weeks ago.
Anyone who is in need or who would like to donate can visit waterschurch.tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.