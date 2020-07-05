Plainville Baptist Church, one of the first churches in the area to transition to virtual services during the coronavirus pandemic, has brought its congregation home.
The church, which had been holding drive-in services in recent weeks along with the online versions, held its first indoor service Sunday.
“We have planned long and hard to make sure that we are operating safely and people can feel comfortable,” Pastor David Meunier said in an email. “Our ushers have a plan worked out to maximize social distancing while attempting to seat as many as are allowed into the building.”
Transfiguration of the Lord Roman Catholic Parish in North Attleboro, which had been streaming Sunday masses online for months — and also celebrated Mass in the downtown parking lot — last month also began to offer parishioners the option of attending Sunday services indoors at Sacred Heart Church, one of the three that make up the combined parish, with limited seating.
Although churches have been allowed to welcome worshipers back in mid-May under the first phase of the state’s reopening, not all houses of worship had adequate space under the state’s social distancing rules.
Catholic parishes in the Fall River Diocese, which includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton and Mansfield, were allowed to reopen May 30, the weekend of the celebration of the feast of Pentecost.
The Archdiocese of Boston, which encompasses towns in Norfolk County, had allowed churches to open earlier, but “expected” most to wait until the May 30 date.
Other groups have followed different guidelines.
Episcopal churches in Massachusetts, under guidelines issued by that denomination’s bishops were to delay in-person services until this month.
The Islamic Center of New England in Sharon is following a phased reopening through this month, where attendance at prayers would be restricted to a limited number of males and women and young children encouraged to pray at home.
Other independent denominations have chosen to open under state guidelines.
Waters Church in North Attleboro, for example, one of the largest congregations in the area which had been averaging 1,600 attendance, asks worshipers to make a reservation before attending.
Plainville’s Meunier, who spoke with The Sun Chronicle on Friday, said he was anxious to welcome his flock back to the building on South Street.
“Though we have been meeting in ‘drive-in’ fashion for several weeks and in a seated outdoor venue in the back parking lot for the last four weeks, I think many are excited to be back in the building,” Meunier said.
