NORFOLK -- Attorneys representing sick and civilly committed inmates at the Norfolk state prison and other facilities are seeking an emergency order to release them to home confinement.
Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts filed the emergency motion Friday, citing what it says are recent COVID-19 outbreaks at the medium security prison in Norfolk, the Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center in Plymouth and the Essex County jail.
The non-profit organization said the state Supreme Judicial Court in June made clear that the Department of Correction has the statutory authority to release prisoners to home confinement. However, the SJC did not order the DOC to do so.
The legal services group cited a concurrence written by the late Chief Justice Ralph Gants who stated that “continuing unchanged along that same path in the months ahead might constitute reckless disregard, especially if we are hit with a new wave of COVID-19 cases.”
“Nearly five months later, despite this directive, the DOC has not released a single prisoner to home confinement, and has taken no steps to even establish a home confinement program, which it was already legally obligated to do,” Elizabeth Matos, executive director of the group, said in a statement.
“We are clearly in a new major wave of COVID. Despite recent outbreaks at three prisons and jails and calls for decarceration from the American Public Health Association and the Commonwealth’s own Health Equity Task Force, the DOC has continued unchanged,” Matos said.
A spokesperson for the DOC said the department does not comment on pending litigation.
During the past month, 38 detainees in MASAC have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Prisoners’ Legal Services. Court records say 10 corrections officers and five inmates have tested positive at the Norfolk state prison over the last month and there are two active cases now.
MASAC has inmates who are committed due to substance abuse issues through civil action. Many are ordered or agree to be sent there after requests made in district courts, including those in Attleboro, Wrentham and Taunton.
Since the beginning of October, the legal services group said, there have been positive cases at four state prisons and eight county jails.
New studies show the risk of airborne transmission is now greater than previously recognized, while prisoners and staff continue to share indoor space with no ability to maintain social distance, the group said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also revised its close-contact guidelines after a study showed that a prison guard wearing personal protective equipment was infected after multiple exposures lasting only about a minute each, it said.
The group wants the defendants, the DOC, the state Department of Public Safety and Security and the Parole Board to respond to its motion by Nov. 9.
