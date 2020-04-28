NORFOLK — A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of prisoners, including three in local state prisons, seeking their release due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The suit filed by Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts seeks relief for 11 inmates, including two at the Pondville Correctional Center and one at MCI-Norfolk. Both are minimum security facilities in Norfolk.
The suit is separate from the one before the state Supreme Judicial Court, which ruled certain pretrial inmates could be released but that it lacked the authority to release prisoners serving sentences.
On Tuesday, the SJC ruled it would not reconsider its April 3 unanimous decision, saying it was up to the executive branch to commute sentences, issue furloughs or grant early parole.
In the class action suit, filed April 17, Prisoners Legal Services argues that inmates’ rights against cruel and unusual punishment and due process are being violated in the light of the COVID-19 crisis.
Lawyers for the organization say the state should take steps to release inmates who are nearing completion of their sentences, have been approved for parole, have health issues or are civilly committed for addiction treatment.
Although the organization filed the suit with the SJC on behalf of 11 inmates, they seek to extend it to “all others similarly situated.”
The suit cites the five inmate deaths due to COVID-19 and a rising number of infections in state prisons and jails among inmates and staff.
“The Commonwealth’s prisons and jails are the perfect incubators for the disease, threatening to consume vital health care resources and endangering the general public as well as those incarcerated and correctional staff,” the suit states.
The defendants named include Massachusetts Department of Correction Commissioner Carol Mici, Massachusetts Parole Board Chair Gloriann Moroney, Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security Secretary Thomas Turco and Gov. Charlie Baker.
“Unlike other states,” the suit states, “Massachusetts officials have failed to take action to effectuate the release of prisoners despite their clear authority to do so.”
The lawyers argue Baker “has refused to act on his near plenary emergency powers when it comes to the health and safety of prisoners, publicly confirming his intention to stick with a failing status quo.”
The defendants have asked that the suit be dismissed and deny allegations made regarding the health and sanitary conditions at the facilities.
Baker has declined to commute sentences or order the early release of prisoners because of the pandemic.
Among the inmates the suit seeks to release is Steven Palladino, 52, an inmate at MCI-Norfolk who, it says, is nearing completion of a sentence for a non-violent financial crime.
He suffers from insulin-dependent diabetes as well as kidney disease and has served 8 1/2 years of a 10- to 12-year sentence followed by a two-year consecutive term, according to the suit.
Another is David Sibnich, a 61-year-old inmate at the Pondville Correctional Center, who has high-blood pressure and a diagnosis of probable prostate cancer, according to the suit.
Since 1982, the suit states, he has been serving a life sentence with parole eligibility for armed robbery and was granted parole over a year ago.
He was scheduled in March to move to a long-term residential program in his home state of New York but remains incarcerated.
The other Pondville inmate is Peter Kyriakides, 52, who is scheduled to be released June 1 after serving a sentence for a probation violation.
He suffers from asthma and is in a two-inmate cell that is 5-feet long by 4-feet wide, making it impossible to keep a 6-foot distance recommended by health professionals, according to the suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.