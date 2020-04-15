WRENTHAM — After “repeated calls” from a family advocacy group, thousands of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are under the care of the state’s Department of Developmental Services are being tested for coronavirus.
So far nine residents have died and another 276 have tested positive for the disease, DDS spokesman Chris Klaskin said Wednesday.
The sites where positive cases were found were not specified.
Another 321 DDS staff members tested positive for the disease, he said.
Those tested included all 235 residents at Wrentham Developmental Center and all 117 residents at the Hogan Regional Center in Danvers.
Tests at those locations were performed on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts Coalition of Families and Advocates.
COFAR Executive Director Colleen Lutkevich said she’s pleased tests are in progress, but hopes it’s in time to make a difference.
She questioned why it took almost a month after the disease swept into the state for residents at Wrentham and Danvers to be tested.
Other groups, including nursing home residents, the homeless and prisoners, were being tested beforehand, Lutkevich said.
“We were getting the feeling that people with intellectual disabilities were way down on the list,” Lutkevich said.
But Klaskin said testing had been underway in the state’s thousands of group homes prior to Sunday’s efforts. However, group home testing was ramped up over the weekend with help from a private ambulance company and a state agency, he said.
The testing started over Easter to stem the spread of the virus in DDS facilities, Klaskin said.
“Over the weekend, DDS began mobile testing of individuals and staff in all DDS residential programs through partnership with Fallon Ambulance and MassHealth, increasing our capacity to safely and efficiently test and take necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of this virus,” he said.
“We continue working with our provider agencies to ensure these important safety measures are implemented consistently across all of our programs and challenges are quickly addressed.”
There are more than 2,100 group homes with 7,842 residents in the state. They’re run by 189 private providers.
Meanwhile, the state operates another 253 group homes with 1,066 residents, Klaskin said.
All told, 560 residents have been tested along with 611 staff members, he said Wednesday.
Lutkevich is pushing for many, many more.
“We’re just hoping they can get a lot of people tested and isolated and save some lives,” she said.
Residents at Wrentham and Hogan are older adults, which is the group most at risk from the disease.
According to statistics provided by the Department of Public Health, people over 60 have suffered 93 percent of the deaths from coronavirus.
Lutkevich has a 67-year-old sister, Jean, who lives at the Wrentham Center.
She said many developmental center and group home residents require intense hands-on care, which increases the chance that the virus will be spread.
Meanwhile, plans have been laid by DDS to isolate positive cases in unused space at Wrentham and other locations where temporary care quarters can be set up, Klaskin said.
He also noted the department has instituted a number of protective measures, including a ban on visitors and the implementation of a mandate for staff to wear face masks and to be screened for coronavirus symptoms when reporting to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.