To reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the state Department of Public Health on March 20 shut down all hair and nail salons, massage parlors and other personal care services that cannot maintain proper social distancing.
The action put hair care professionals in a financial bind. With their salons closed, they have no income. The Sun Chronicle reached out to several of those affected in the area. Here’s what they had to say:
------
Karen Kmetz, the owner and operator of Hair In Town in Plainville, has been in the industry for 36 years. Since closing her salon, she said she has no money coming in to support her home, family and business, though several of her clients purchased gift certificates for their next appointments to help her financially.
Kmetz considers her clients extended family. She said she misses seeing them and hearing about their everyday ups and downs.
“I must stay strong every day to teach my children that we cannot curl up in a ball and give up when life throws us a curve,” she said. “I wake up every day and keep very positive sharing with the people around me, although at a 6-foot distance.
“I will have a much greater appreciation for this wonderful family I have cultivated once we get back to our new normal.”
Kmetz has been using her business Facebook page to reach out to her clients and others in the community by posting on Plainville MA Community Resources, All Things Plainville, MA, Plainville Town Locals, Plainville MA Parents and Everything North Attleboro.
She offers DIY beauty and wellness tips and warns of the hazards of box color. She’s also offering her color clients take-home kits with complete directions. Though it’s not ideal, Kmetz prefers it to having her clients put a box color on their head, which she said can be a costly fix later along with being potentially dangerous.
“I would never condone people taking my job into their own hands,” Kmetz said. “I only try to offer suggestions to help them cope during this extremely difficult time.”
Women are the most impacted by salon closures, she pointed out. Some think of stylists as a vain occupation that caters only to beauty, but it’s about a person’s well-being, Kmetz said.
When we feel good about how we look, we’re confident. When we don’t, it affects how we feel about ourselves.
------
Jodi Coleman, a paraprofessional from Attleboro, would go to the salon every six weeks to get her hair cut and colored. Now, her daily hair care regimen is putting curl cream in it and letting it air dry.
“I am supporting all small businesses and I will patiently wait for my stylist to reopen her doors,” she said. “I think by us all waiting for our stylists it shows unity for them and that we support them.”
One of the things Coleman has been doing to support her stylist is offering to prepay for her appointment once the crisis passes. Until that day comes, she will be wearing ponytails and rocking her roots with pride.
------
For hairstylist Jennifer Laliberte, this is the first time in her adult life that she’s been unemployed.
“After doing hair for 23 years, it’s a little hard to swallow,” she said. “It’s very difficult not going to work every day. I’m a social person and I really miss my clients and coworkers.”
Laliberte works at the LaCave Suzanne Salon in Attleboro. She said she and her 16 coworkers are, thankfully, able to collect unemployment to help them get through the pandemic.
Laliberte is occupying her time with house projects, such as making kitchen cabinets and cleaning out closets. She said she’s also using the time off as a welcome opportunity to give her hair a break, and warns people to stay away from box color and just wear a hat or bandanna, which is what she’s been doing.
“This is a temporary detriment to our industry,” Laliberte said. “Once we come back, we’ll be busier than ever. I know for a fact when I go back to work, I’m going to be busier than I’ve ever been.”
------
When contacted, self-employed hairdresser Courtney Parsons had been out of work for 17 days and had to reschedule two weeks of client appointments.
“It’s been tough,” Parsons said. “We don’t have any idea of when we will be able to open again, but I’m really lucky that all of my clients are understanding.”
She paid rent at the Kloud Nine Hair Salon in North Attleboro and says she still owes this month’s obligation.
Parsons said she has been staying home, practicing social distancing and strongly encouraging her clients to do the same. Along with Kloud Nine Hair owner Kiley O’Conner, she is trying to keep a constant flow on her social media accounts, specifically Instagram. She keeps clients up to date on things like booking and also shares something lighthearted pertaining to hair to make them laugh. Parsons has opened the platform for her clients to direct-message her on Instagram and get a free consultation out of it.
Though she doesn’t have a family to support, she knows a lot of her fellow hairstylists do and must pay for food, utilities, mortgage and rent.
Parsons is grateful that her clients are waiting and following her, but that’s not necessarily the case for other stylists. Some hairdressers work fully on walk-ins. If the salons aren’t open, they’re not getting paid.
Like other stylists, Parsons advises against using box color, and also against cutting your own hair. If you have to leave the house and are concerned about, say, gray roots showing, wear a baseball cap, she advises.
“If you want to style (your hair) or blow it out to make yourself feel good at this time, absolutely,” Parsons said. “But other than that, support your stylist and wait for them. They’ll appreciate you and they’ll love you for it in the end.”
------
Independent travel stylist and Attleboro native Jillian Messina has been living in Kaiserslautern, Germany with her Air Force wife of three years. Her clients include new moms and moms with multiple children at home. Due to a spike of the virus in her area, Messina has been unable to work since March 16.
“I didn’t want to run the risk of carrying anything,” she said, “especially when I am constantly around young children. Also, I have clients who are high risk. I’m high risk myself, so I closed to isolate for a few weeks.”
On March 23, German Chancellor Angela Merkel shut down all salons and spas until April 20. The fines and penalties for continuing to work are 25,000 euros and possible jail time.
“We are all very scared,” Messina said. “I’m not sure when I can resume my business. There’s talk of staying locked down until June and that would be very devastating. We need the two incomes.
“A lot of my stylist friends back in the States are having to rely on small loans to stay afloat. Unfortunately, I don’t have that option being here in Germany so I will need to get another job to help maintain minimum bills.”
In the meantime, Messina says to maintain strong and healthy hair, let it rest and heal. She also says to:
- Wear cute oversized headbands or hats.
- Wash your hair less if you don’t have to keep up appearances.
- Utilize dry shampoos and really brush your natural oils through to the ends to moisturize your hair.
- And don’t cut your hair if you don’t have to go anywhere Use this time to grow your hair out so you can start a new, fresh look.
------
Kim Sousa has been a licensed cosmetologist in Rhode Island for eight years and in Massachusetts for two years. She provides hair color, hair cutting and hairstyling in her private room at Headquarters Salon in East Providence. She also teaches hair coloring for salons that use Wella Professionals color.
Sousa has not been doing hair as salons in East Providence have been closed since March 23.
“Since social distancing requires staying 3-6 feet away from each other, this is a huge limitation for beauty industry workers,” Sousa said. “Most of my clients spend anywhere from one to three hours in my chair. My hands are in their hair for the majority of that time staying less than an arm’s length away. Working on clients is impossible and socially irresponsible during this time.”
For the time being, Sousa has made hair color touch up kits for her clients that include professional grade, semi-permanent color in an applicator bottle, gloves and a tint brush. Under normal circumstances, at home-hair coloring is looked down on because results are not guaranteed due to the many harmful ingredients in box color.
Until her doors re-open, Sousa suggests her clients use color-safe moisturizing shampoo and conditioner that are free of sulfates, and she highly recommends a really good hair mask to restore moisture. She also suggests avoiding heat styling as much as possible and using a product with heat protector if you must do so.
“As long as people make every effort to stay healthy, there is always hope, resilience and support,” Sousa said. “Hairstylists are creative, business-minded and caring individuals. They always find a way to make things work during challenging times.
“Once we get a handle on the spread of COVID-19 and the dust settles, we can safely return to the salon.”
