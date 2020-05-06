FOXBORO -- Beleaguered educators have found at least one silver lining amid the COVID-19 clouds hanging over Foxboro schools.
By ordering Massachusetts classrooms closed for the remainder of the school year, state officials have greatly simplified a long-awaited building overhaul and expansion at the Burrell Elementary School.
According to school Business Administrator William Yukna, the state-ordered shutdown may not significantly accelerate the project schedule, but it has allowed construction crews to get a jump on work which otherwise could not be undertaken until the end of school in late June.
“I’m not so sure it’s going to speed the schedule significantly, but it’s going to take a lot of pressure off timing-wise because they’ll have more time in which to perform,” Yukna told school committee members last week. “Really to me this is a pressure-relief valve which will allow us to get this work done and make sure it’s done right.”
One such component, installation of an external water infiltration system in front of the school building was originally scheduled for the summer months. It is now virtually complete.
Next up, Yuka said, 13 classrooms will be emptied, with furniture and related equipment moved into the school cafeteria in anticipation of transforming the main entryway and portico area.
“The entrance way is a very daunting process because we’re literally ripping that front part of the building wide open and putting in new steel structures,” Yukna said.
That reconfiguration also involves gutting the existing auditorium and converting it to a new media center and technology area.
“There’s quite a bit of heavy work that has to be done in that area,” Yukna explained. “Instead of having 10 weeks, they’ll now have 18 weeks. I think that is a huge plus.”
Two building additions have been incorporated into the project design -- one a pre-kindergarten wing and the second a new gymnasium. Both have progressed to the point where they are nearly weather-tight, meaning that installation of electrical conduit and other utilities will soon commence.
Yukna described ongoing work on the new gymnasium as “critical” because staging plans involve moving six temporary classrooms into the gym area when school reconvenes, hopefully next September, allowing work to continue elsewhere in the building.
“What a great option to use this moment,” said school board member Richard Pearson. “It’s not what you’d wish for, but from a construction perspective it’s helpful.”
Yukna explained that school construction projects had specifically been exempted from the state’s original order closing all non-essential businesses.
“That’s the reason we were able to continue,” he said, adding that union carpenters and glaziers were temporarily pulled off the job last month due to social distancing concerns.
“They have since come back onto the site,” Yukna said. “I think the contractor has taken good steps for safety.”
In addition to the coronavirus-related shutdown, the Burrell School project also has benefited from municipal bond ratings announced earlier this spring that have driven down borrowing costs.
Based on the strength of a favorable rating by the financial bureau Standard & Poor’s, Foxboro in March sold just over $23 million worth of 20-year general obligation bonds at a net interest rate of 1.91 percent. Proceeds from the transaction will be applied to the Burrell project, as well as financing improvements to the town water system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.