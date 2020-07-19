FOXBORO -- Throwing a lifeline to a beleaguered business, conservation officials have agreed to fast-track a series of outdoor improvements enabling Lakeview Pavilion to resume weddings and other events this fall.
The alterations to an existing patio and gazebo area located behind the venue will allow for some outdoor functions as the state relaxes restrictions on public gatherings imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the gazebo had previously been used for smaller outdoor ceremonies, food service and other reception activities were traditionally held inside the function hall.
But strict limits on public assembly imposed by executive order this past spring have put most weddings and other larger-scale events on hold — forcing Lakeview and other facilities to suspend operations.
At this point, the state’s Phase 3 guidelines restrict gatherings to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, according to William Buckley Jr., a local engineer representing Lakeview Pavilion before the town conservation commission July 13.
Asking commissioners to approve the proposed alterations — all of which would occur within the facility’s existing outdoor footprint — Buckley said his clients were hoping to reopen for business by Sept. 1.
Originally constructed in 1906 as Lake View Park, the landmark function hall sits on a rise overlooking Lakeview Pond in an area subject to conservation restrictions.
It was completely rebuilt following a disastrous 2014 fire, at which time the existing outdoor configuration was installed.
The proposed alterations include rebuilding an existing retaining wall, creating an outdoor seating area for as many as 300 guests (subject to state COVID-19 restrictions) and making minor changes to landscaping.
Surface runoff from the reconfigured area will be connected to existing roof drains that discharge into subsurface leaching areas located beneath the front parking lot.
Buckley also sought permission to remove 10 dead pine trees along Lakeview Pond and replace them with a like number of birch and oak saplings.
To minimize disruption to the shoreline, Buckley said the pines would be hoisted out to the front parking lot with the use of a large crane while the saplings could be planted by hand, without use of machinery.
Although conservation agent Jane Pierce recommended continuing Monday night’s public hearing, Buckley said commission members had engaged in a series of informal discussions and site walks, adding that further delays would only jeopardize the prospect of early fall events.
“Everyone on the commission was OK with it,” he said. “I don’t know why this couldn’t be closed and voted on tonight.”
Commission members, some participating remotely, concurred.
“This is a tough time for everyone,” commissioner James Marsh observed. “Let’s help the community a little bit.”
To expedite matters, commission Chairman Robert Boette directed that Pierce prepare a formal order of conditions that board members could sign prior to their next scheduled meeting.
