ATTLEBORO
Following the prompt of a fellow photographer’s blanket challenge, Jenee Cook spent much of Thursday photographing families — all the while standing 20 feet away and using a telephoto lens.
The Front Steps Project, as the challenge is named, encourages small-business photographers to take portraits of families on the front steps of their homes while safe-distancing to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
For several of her photo shoots, that distancing often required her to stand in the middle of the street in quiet neighborhoods. On busier roads, she maintained her distance by standing either at the end of a driveway or on the sidewalk.
It took less than 30 seconds for Cook to capture a family’s moment in time in the midst of a world pandemic.
“You guys look so cute!” Cook told 11-year-old Emily and 7-year-old Clara Smigel as they played on the swing in front of their Mayhew Drive home.
Much like the day Clara was born and the “smashing” of her first birthday cake, the photo shoot in the time of the coronavirus continues the family’s story, according to Sheila Smigel.
“She’s capturing a life moment,” she said.
In lieu of payment for the photographs, each family is encouraged to give any dollar amount they wish to any local business in their community. Likewise, when the family photos are posted to social media, they are asked to provide a “positive message” to their community.
The initiative was well-received by the families Cook photographed, including Brian and Astrid O’Driscoll, whom Cook photographed balancing their three young daughters on their laps while sitting on the porch steps.
“I think it’s a great idea. It’s good to support local businesses,” said Astrid.
Another family, Ken and Kylie Macie of Attleboro, whom Cook photographed with 6-year-old Amelia and 3-year-old Emery, were eager to use their federal stimulus package for the same purpose.
“We want to spend it locally. (Our family) doesn’t need it,” Ken Macie said. “I’m concerned with the businesses in downtown Attleboro — we’ve made so much progress, we don’t want to turn backwards. We want everything to keep going.”
Dominica and Joe Ribeiro, who were also Cook’s subjects on Thursday, felt the similar pinch in the closure of small businesses, as Joe Ribeiro owns Fitzy’s Pub in Plainville and employs 30 people.
“Hopefully, we’ll get open soon enough, when it’s safe,” he told Cook as she took a portrait that included their three children and two dogs.
Dominica Ribeiro praised Cook not just for her artistic work, but for her endeavors for The Front Steps Project.
“I love it; I think it’s great,” Ribeiro told Cook. “You’re donating your time to the community and not asking for anything in return, other than donating to a small business. I think it’s a selfless act.”
For Cook, whose own studio on South Main Street has been affected by the state’s closure of nonessential businesses, the ability to “get out there and create art again” has made her feel alive.
“My drive, my desire, is to be able to create art,” Cook said. “It’s great to remember why I went into this business — to create art and to document families.”
Families who would like a photo session can visit Cook’s website, jeneecookphotography.com, and click on “The Front Steps Project” tab, which has an appointment form.
