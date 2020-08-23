NORTH ATTLEBORO -- An online community outreach meeting for a proposed marijuana growing facility has been pushed back to next month.
Two entrepreneurs who hope to build a greenhouse operation on industrially zoned land on Plain Street had planned to reach out to neighbors at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
However, a spokesperson for Robert Cahill and Douglas Caffrey, who describe themselves as founders of Cannabonics, said technical issues are forcing them to reschedule.
Kaily Hepburn, the West Springfield attorney who is acting as spokesperson for the pair, says the meeting initially planned for GoogleMeet turned out not to be feasible.
Instead, she said, the community outreach will take place as a Zoom meeting Sept. 14. Details concerning how the public can participate will be made available in advance of that date, she said.
David Rabinovitz, a marijuana industry consultant, will act as moderator.
The principals will be seeking a so-called tier 2 license from the state's Cannabis Control Commission, allowing a growing facility of up to 10,000 square feet. It would have fewer than 10 employees, Hepburn said, and no retail sales. The community outreach effort is among the initial steps in the licensing process, which, Hepburn acknowledged, could take a year or more.
Hepburn said that she anticipates members of the public asking about such issues as "odor, traffic and what they will be able to see from their properties." She says as there will be no retail sales involved with the growing facility and it will be equipped to eliminate odors, "The facility is not going to disrupt their lives." She added, "It will be hard to tell it's there."
She said both Cahill and Caffrey are Massachusetts small business owners who want to be sure their business "stays within the rules."
