NORTH ATTLEBORO — When the going gets tough, the tough get sewing.
That’s what Mikala Cash and her crew at the Creative Sewing Studio at 420 South Washington St. are doing.
Cash, the owner of the studio, and a group of stitchers have been making cotton face masks for workers at hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living centers.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the studio was a center for sewing and art lessons.
“It hit during our busy season,” Cash said Monday.
But for over a week, she and her crew of 12 have managed to keep busy at different locations and are on track to make 300 face masks.
The masks will be delivered to Madonna Manor, The Branches assisted living center, the Providence VA Medical Center and Kent County Hospital in Warwick, Cash said.
She said the cotton masks are no substitute for the N95 respiratory or surgical masks used by nurses and doctors as protection against the coronavirus.
They are meant to be used by admitting nurses, office workers and other support staff at medical facilities.
“What we’re hearing from people is that they are better than nothing,” Cash said.
The 100 percent cotton fabric and materials are prewashed and can be washed and used again.
With the N95 and surgical masks in short supply, cotton masks and even bandanas can be somewhat of a last line of defense, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Homemade masks can be used by health care professionals but in combination with a face shield, according to the CDC.
Cash said she and her students, who initially proposed making the masks, find doing so is a productive way to help people and deal with the pandemic.
“It’s really therapeutic,” Cash said. “It’s keeping our minds off it. It’s a nice break from what’s going on.”
She said the current need far outstrips Creative Sewing’s resources and she and her team are seeking more materials after exhausting their supplies.
Anyone wishing to donate can go to: thecreativesewingstudio.com/collections/gift-certificates.
