Crystal MacDonald couldn’t find SpaghettiOs with meatballs.
So, the community went out and found some for her.
MacDonald said since her difficult pursuit was featured in a Sun Chronicle story on food shortages last week, she’s received Facebook messages and emails from over a dozen community members who picked up cans for her daughter, Ashlyn, 11.
The girl has autism, and SpaghettiOs with meatballs is one of the only foods she will eat.
One person bought 40 cans for MacDonald.
Another ordered two cases on Amazon, which run a minimum of $16.40 apiece.
One woman emailed The Sun Chronicle saying her mother showed up at her door with the article saying, “We need to help!” They checked four stores before they found 33 cans at Target.
Others offered tips during their own grocery runs, MacDonald said.
One emailed to say she didn’t have the money to buy the cans she saw at Big Lots, but asked the cashier to hold them until MacDonald could stop by.
In all, the Attleboro woman has received over 100 cans.
More are on the way.
“I didn’t expect this,” MacDonald, 35, said. “It’s so nice to see support from people in our community. Everyone is so tired from the (corona)virus, it’s nice to see people still care.”
MacDonald said Ashlyn goes through about four cans a day to keep her calorie count where it needs to be.
So when the product started disappearing from grocery store shelves in March, alongside other pandemic food shortages, her search became urgent. MacDonald checks stores almost daily, either by phone or in person, buying as many cans as she can afford at one time knowing they may not be there next week.
“That’s why it was a part-time job in March,” she said. “It was so hard to find them.”
Her pursuit became so well known to grocery clerks and store managers that some would text her when a shipment came in.
“Sometimes they only had five cans, and if I got there quick enough, that was for that day,” she said.
MacDonald is a full-time student in a nursing program and has four other children. She was also working part-time until the beginning of summer when her husband developed some health problems and she needed to stay home to help care for the kids.
“This is one less thing I have to worry about,” she said.
Many of the people who came forward to find SpaghettiOs for Ashlyn had connections to someone with autism, MacDonald said, which helped validate the importance of her search and made her feel understood.
She found another saving grace in others who defended her from criticism of her daughter’s dietary habits on a Sun Chronicle Facebook post that asked readers for examples of food shortages.
“I didn’t even have to respond, so many people came to my defense,” she said.
Autism is a neurological disorder that affects each individual very differently.
MacDonald said her daughter has sensory challenges and the texture of some foods can be painful and uncomfortable for her. Her parents discovered Ashlyn would only accept a handful of food options as young as 4 years old. SpaghettiOs with meatballs was on that list.
“This is the least sensory experience she can have with food,” MacDonald said. “It’s always the same.”
Given the pandemic, having that consistency was even more important.
“School and having structure is her life,” MacDonald said. “To have that gone with no precursor — I can only imagine how challenging this has been for her. She’s had problems sleep-wise and with her behavior.”
So in a time that is challenging for many, this is a particular blessing.
“It feels like a light in the darkness,” she said.
But MacDonald also noted she isn’t the only one struggling during the pandemic.
She said The ARC of Bristol County, which offers services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is experiencing funding issues.
The organization has always been her family’s biggest advocate, providing assistance with electric bills when money was short and more support staff hours when available.
“They’ve given us the most support out of this entire time and have helped so many in our community with special needs,” she said. “They need real help, and I would love if people who want to help could boost that for me.”
This is her way of paying her good fortune forward. Her fundraising effort is online at: bit.ly/2ZgAa06.
