ATTLEBORO — A remembrance service for loved ones who had died in the past year was held in the Newell Shelter at Capron Park on Sunday, presented by the Community VNA Hospice Care.
Nearly 50 people attended the event, practicing social distancing and everyone, including the event’s speakers, wearing face masks.
The annual service comes at an time when COVID-19 regulations and restrictions have made a time of bereavement even more difficult.
Additionally, concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have prompted many people to avoid gatherings, compounding the situation.
Thus, both the Rev. Glenn Rounseville, the VNA’s Spiritual Care and Bereavement Coordinator, and Erika D’Agostino, a nurse at the VNA, were encouraged to see how many people were in attendance.
“It’s nice to have that sense of community and not be grieving in isolation,” D’Agostino said of the service.
Rounseville called the 45-minute service “a blessing.”
“I think it was very important to be able to share (a community spirit) at this time, because people have been very isolated, and they need to share their feelings,” Rounseville said.
During the remembrance service, the names of over 130 VNA patients who had died from September 2019 to August 2020 were read by three members of the VNA staff.
Two poems, “Hope-Faith-Love” by Reinhold Niebuhr and “Hope” by Kranol Northic, were read by the VNA’s Chief Executive Officer Reynold Spadoni and hospice volunteer Dana Kennealy, respectively.
Doreen Dix of Plainville also shared her personal reflection and experience with the VNA, who helped care for her mother-in-law for several years.
Dix thanked each of the VNA caregivers and social workers by name who had helped her through a difficult time, which was exacerbated by the death of her 21-year-old daughter.
The audience listened in quiet empathy as an emotional Dix shared what she called the “hospice journey” of her family.
“We could not have asked for a better support team,” Dix said. “We had amazing people surrounding us; only a phone call away, if needed.”
Rounseville also encouraged the audience to share the names of their own loved ones who were not listed in the service’s program.
Included in the Ziploc packet with the program was a small bottle of hand sanitizer and package of tissues, as well as a packet of wildflower seeds.
The theme of clouds, prevalent in the service’s banner and balloons in the Newell Shelter, tied in with Rounseville’s speech, “Glimpses of Hope.”
“On any given day, as I look at clouds, I tend to remember special times with family and friends, as many important events rely on the type of weather we have or hope for,” Rounseville said. “I am sure that each of you can recall a day with the loved one that you are here to remember.”
Rounseville told the audience that as their “homework,” they were to plant the wildflower seeds in the cloud-shaped pouch while “concentrating on the best qualities of those we love, and then planting those within ourselves, and then sharing it with those around us.”
The little “signs of hope” that other people believed in during their bereavement, such as birds and dragonflies, was similar to what Rounseville and his wife saw while strolling through Lees Pond during the COVID-19 quarantine: small stones with uplifting messages hand-painted on them.
“It is wonderful how all these signs can uplift us and give us hope,” Rounseville said.
Songs of hope and remembrance, such as “It Is Well With My Soul” and “There Is A Balm In Gilead” were played on keyboard by Dave Valerio.
